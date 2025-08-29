Orlando Bloom Details Drastic Weight Loss, Admitting He Was a 'Horrible Person'

Getty

The 48-year-old actor revealed that all he was eating at the end of his grueling diet was "tuna and cucumber."

Orlando Bloom has admitted to being a "horrible" person while preparing for his latest role.

The 48-year-old actor appeared on This Morning, where she recalled the intense dieting he went through to lose 52 pounds for his new film The Cut, directed by Sean Ellis.

"I was exhausted mentally, physically. I was hangry," Orlando said. "I was a horrible person to be around. The paranoia, the intrusive thoughts."

In order to get to the character's weight, he worked with a nutritionist to ensure he was working through the rapid weight loss as healthy as possible -- recruiting the same nutritionist who worked with Dark Knight star Christian Bale.

"He was checking my blood and stuff," he continued.

"He basically tiered me down from three meals a day to two, to one," he explained. "Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one. I was like, 'No! Don't take that one.'"

Finally, what he was eating for three weeks prior his first day tune was "tuna and cucumber."

He continued: "We're supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves. It's really a commentary on the lengths a person will go to have that second shot. I think that's so relatable."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star ensured he told viewers watching that he does not recommend following the diet at home.

"It was definitely not something to take lightly," he added.

Preparation continued well into filming too. While he was "lying down between takes on set" he would do push-ups to "look a little bit bulkier."

During the film's premiere at Toronto Film Festival in September 2024 Bloom, -- who confirmed his split with Katy Perry in July 2025 -- revealed to PEOPLE that Perry "freaked out" at his dramatic transformation.

"She watched it and was like, 'I need a stiff drink,'" Bloom recalled at the time before revealing she cried after seeing the film. "She was really moved. She knew what it took," Bloom added before noting, at one point during filming and coming home to his family, Bloom recalled, "I literally thought I was gonna die."

"She [Perry] was there throughout, with the kids and stuff,” said Bloom of his then-fiancée. "It's hard for your family."