Sabrina Carpenter Makes Rare Comment About Whether She Wrote Songs About Ex Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter is leaving it up to her listeners to interpret her lyrics.

It's been eight months since Carpenter and actor Barry Keoghan called it quits, and while he was a big star in her "Please, Please, Please" music video, fans will never know which songs were about him ... or any of her exes, for that matter.

"Right, I just wouldn't say," Carpenter said about the constant speculation surrounding her lyrics in an August 29 interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings.

King asked the question fans have always been curious about -- is "Bed Chem" about Keoghan? -- noting that Carpenter never "said it is or it isn't about him."

"It's more fun to picture the person in their head than the person I picture in my head I think," she added.

Carpenter went on to say that anyone she dates is well aware of her song-writing ability.

"I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships that I write songs," she shared. "Most of the times they have been pretty flattered when they get a song about them, good or bad. I think they're just excited to get a shoutout."

King also noted that her music is not for the "pearl-clutchers," pointing to the suggestive lyrics in her songs.

"The album is not for any pearl-clutchers," Carpenter agreed. "But I also think that even pearl-clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves."

The Grammy-award winning artist stressed to King that it's all "just fun," adding, "That's all it has to be."

Carpenter announced her new album, Man’s Best Friend, in June, which caused immediate backlash due to the cover art showing the former Disney star on her hands and knees while a man grabs her hair.

The controversial art choice led one X user to wonder whether Carpenter has "a personality outside of sex," to which the singer clapped back, "Girl yes and it is goooooood."

When King asked what Carpenter was intending behind the cover art, Carpenter said it's "so up to interpretation."

"My interpretation is being in on the control, your lack of control and when you want to be in control," she said.

"This whole album was about the humanity of allowing yourself to make those mistakes, knowing when you're putting yourself in a situation that will probably end up poorly but it's going to teach you something," Carpenter shared.