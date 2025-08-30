6 Celebrities Who Allow Their Kids To Swear

Getty

From Dax Shepherd to Hilary Duff to Blake Lively, these stars let their kids use adult language.

In many households, letting your kid drop an f-bomb is a major rule breaker and a fast track to a time-out. While most parents would never tolerate their children using four-letter words, some moms and dads happen to be a little more chill.

Instead of telling their kids that cursing is off-limits, there are some parents who allow it to happen, giving their little ones the freedom to fully express themselves however they want.

It turns out that even a few famous parents have admitted that cursing isn’t a taboo subject in their home … and they’re not sweating a swear or two when their kids get expressive with their language.

Find out why these celebs allow their children to curse…

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell don’t mind if their two children -- Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10 -- use curse words every once in a while. Dax explained that he knows that he curses in front of his kids and thinks they should be able to do the same when they’re at home.

“I fully swear in front of my kids,” Dax said on an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. “They are allowed to swear, not with impunity, but when it’s called for, and they land it, and it’s in the house and not out at a restaurant, it’s OK. My defense of it is, I just told the girls, like, ‘Hey, these are noises that come out of your mouth, and you assign what they mean to you.’”

Kristen previously said the couple usually “don’t react” when their children curse, noting that as parents, they’re “not very good at editing ourselves really.”

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff admits she doesn’t mind when her daughter Banks curses. Back when the little girl was three, she picked up the word “bitch” and Hilary said she and her husband Matthew Koma thought it was pretty funny at the time.

“We think it’s hilarious when Banks says ‘bitch.’ She says, ‘Bye bitch,’ and I love it,” Hilary once told Bustle. “She heard me say it to my friend once leaving the house. I was like ‘Bye b*tch,’ and [Banks] was like, ‘Bye b*tch.’ It’s hilarious. I would be lying if I said I didn’t love it.”

Chris Pratt

Back in 2018, Chris Pratt revealed that he allows his son Jack to curse -- but only when they’re on fishing trips. Looking back, Chris explained it was a rule that he also had as a little boy so he wanted to share it with his son, as well. Jack ended up taking full advantage of the rule on one trip when he got poked by a spine on a bass, calling the fish a “f--king p---y.”

“I had this rule with my old man and I have it with my son, which is when you’re fishing you can swear. It’s just the guys; go ahead and let loose,” Chris said on The Graham Norton Show.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin admittedly curses quite often, so his daughter unfortunately also ended up picking up the habit. Looking back, Kieran says he remembers using the word “f--k” and his daughter suddenly asked him what it meant.

“I felt like I had two or three options there,” he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Do what I just did, ignore it, and then give her a f--king peach, which is what I did. Then there was my instinct, which was to just laugh my a-- off, but then that encourages it. Then there’s the ‘good parenting’ thing, which would be to take a knee and explain to her that that is a bad word that Daddy said and that you shouldn’t do it.”

Kieran opted not to tell her that she couldn’t say it because he felt that she would then keep it “in the chamber at all times” and think, “‘I can drop a f--k at any point and ruin your day.’”

Amber Rose

Amber Rose says that her children will never get in trouble for swearing. Back when her son Sebastian was just five, she shared that she allowed him to curse at home -- so when he accidentally gets hurt, she feels he should be able to drop an f-bomb.

“I let my son curse in the house because it’s a form of expression…Kids like to curse. I tell him when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school. That’s it,” Amber told Us Weekly.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively admits that she used to let her daughter James curse -- but it was only because it was an accident. When James was just learning to talk, Blake says the little girl pronounced “sit” as “s--t” so she ended up letting it slide.