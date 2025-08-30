Liam Payne's Sister Nicola Recalls Last Time She Saw Him Before His Death

Instagram

"If I had known that would be the last time I'd see you, I would have said so much more. I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night," Nicola wrote in a touching tribute on the singer's "heavenly birthday."

Liam Payne's sister is honoring her late brother on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

On Friday, Nicola Payne took to Instagram to mark the late One Direction singer's "heavenly" birthday, sharing a touching post, in which she recalled the last time she saw Payne, who tragically passed away in October 2024.

"A year ago today, we were so full of hope and excitement for what the years ahead would bring you," Nicola, 37, began in a text statement. "That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald's, we celebrated you, your show, your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future. We ended the evening with a hug, telling you how proud we were and how much we loved you."

"If I had known that would be the last time I'd see you, I would have said so much more. I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night and hug you tighter, capture your smile and voice, ask more questions, and write it all down so I’d never forget," she continued. "I hope you're happy, at peace, and know how deeply you are loved. I miss you every single day, and I don't think there will ever be a day that I don’t.”

Nicola ended her message by sending her brother birthday wishes, writing, "So today, on your birthday, I want to wish you the happiest heavenly birthday. Wherever you are, I hope you’re celebrating and hopefully you've scored a few strikes too. Love you always."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In addition to her statement, Nicola also shared a carousel of sweet throwback photos that featured photos of Liam performing and family photos of them together.

Meanwhile, Lottie Tomlinson, the sister of Liam's One Direction bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, was among those who reacted to Nicola's post, sharing an emoji of a bandaged heart.

Payne died after fatally falling from his hotel balcony during a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024. Payne was 31, leaving behind his young son Bear, whom he shared with ex Cheryl Cole.

Payne's death came just a few days after his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who had traveled to Argentina with Payne, returned home to care for their rescue dog, Nala.

Cassidy also shared a moving tribute to the late singer on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

On Friday, the influencer posted a compilation video on Instagram that featured a series of fun clips from throughout her and Liam's relationship, including heartwarming videos of them on trips together.

"8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much," she captioned her post. "Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess❤️."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cassidy went on to share another post on Instagram, which featured an emotional letter she penned to Liam on his birthday.

"My dearest Liam," she began. "It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times. I've been struggling to find the right words, but I’ll start with the most obvious, happy birthday."

"Today, you would have been 32. In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many- especially to me," she continued. "I hope you know how brightly you still shine, even from up there. I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more. I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together. But today, my birthday gift to you is my strength."

"I promise you I will celebrate you extra today, honor your life, and cherish the beautiful times we’ve had. August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much," she concluded, before signing off, "Yours, Katelyn."