Snoop Dogg Says 'My Bad' for Controversial Lightyear LGBTQ+ Comments: 'Teach Me How to Learn'

The rapper came under fire after he made the comment that he was "scared to go to the movies" after his grandson asked him about a lesbian couple in Disney-Pixar's Toy Story spinoff movie, Lightyear.

Snoop Dogg is calling "my bad" after his controversial comments about LGBTQ+ representation in the Disney-Pixar film Lightyear got him a lot of flak on social media, and even had the Toy Story spinoff's screenwriter speaking up to defend the film.

Now, Snoop's social media response has been going viral as well over the weekend, after the hip-hop icon jumped onto Hollywood Unlocked's social media share of a TMZ discussion with Ts Madison from Monday where the TV personality went in hard on his comments.

Madison suggested that the comments are rooted in homophobia, per TMZ, while she "slightly agreed such topics might be too much for younger audiences."

Jumping into the comments of that post, Snoop wrote, "I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons."

He went on and emphasized, "all my gay friends no what’s up they been calling me with love 💗 my bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old 😳."

He concluded his message, writing, "teach me how to learn I’m not perfect 🙌🏿🙏🏾🐾"

His reaction comes after his initial comments stirred up controversy on social media, and even elicited a response from one of the animated film's screenwriter, Lauren Gunderson. "So. I created the LIGHTYEAR lesbians," she shared in a statement to her Threads.

She explained that a "key character needed a partner" during the development of the film, and "it was so natural to write 'she' instead of 'he.'" She went on to say that "as small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have."

"Small line, big deal," she continued. "I was elated that they kept it." She said that while she ultimately had "very little to do with the final script," she was "proud to see a happy queer couple (even for a few seconds) onscreen."

"I know they got a lot of s--t for this inclusion, but stuff like this matters because beautiful love like this exists," she added, emphasizing that "it's *not* fiction."

According to EW, there was a lot of pushback, with the kiss almost cut from the final cut, until a "mass uprising of employees" at Pixar worked to reinstate it.

The film was also banned in more than a dozen countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Lebanon for the same-sex kiss, per Variety.

The rapper made his initial viral comments during an appearance on the It's Giving podcast where he talked about his surprise and apparent discomfort after a same-sex kiss occurred in the 2022 animated spinoff he'd taken his grandson to see.

"I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie," Snoop said in a clip from the podcast that quickly began to circulate on social media.

"What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere," Snoop said on the podcast, per Entertainment Weekly. "They're like, 'She had a baby -- with another woman.'"

He said that this left his grandson confused, so he asked him about it right then and there. "My grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!' he shared on the podcast.

When he didn't have an immediately answer, he said his grandson was persistent, asking again, "They just said, she and she had a baby -- they're both women. How does she have a baby?'"

Snoop said that the experience "f--ked me up" and left him "scared to go to the movies." He added, "Y'all throwing me in the middle of s--t that I don't have an answer for. It threw me for a loop. I'm like, 'What part of the movie was this?'"