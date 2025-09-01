10 Celebrity Flings That Were Kept Secret For Years

Getty

“I would say that she could be the one that got away.”

Dating on the down low can be difficult in Hollywood -- and even secret affairs and discreet date nights tend to make headlines. But somehow, there’s a select group of celebs who have managed to keep some of their hottest hookups totally confidential, even with fans following their every move. They don’t spill the tea about these clandestine flings for years, only choosing to tell all in their memoirs or very candid interviews ages after things have ended. And while it may be old news for them, it still comes as a big shock to fans.

Find out everything to know about these secret celebrity hookups…

Scheana Shay & Eddie Cibrian

Years before she found fame as a reality star, Scheana Shay had a secret affair with Eddie Cibrian right after she moved to Hollywood. In her memoir, she revealed that she got a job at a members only cigar lounge that Eddie frequented and she quickly fell for him. At the time, she had no idea that Eddie was married to Brandi Glanville and had a baby on the way. The pair dated for quite some time until Eddie ended up publicly admitting to having an affair with LeAnn Rimes.

“He never wore a wedding ring, so I assumed he was single. This was pre-social media, so it wasn’t like he was posting pics of his family in matching pajamas in front of a Christmas tree,” Scheana wrote in My Good Side.

She continued, “Did I think it was weird that I never went to his house? No! He lived in Calabasas, supposedly. And I certainly wasn’t making the trek to Calabasas in 2007, when Ubers didn’t exist, and I had less than $1,000 to my name. I didn’t see a single red flag, especially since we weren’t exclusive.”

Melissa Joan Hart & Ryan Reynolds

Back when Melissa Joan Hart was starring on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, she had a short fling with her onscreen love interest Ryan Reynolds. Melissa says that while working together in 1996, things heated up after filming wrapped. On the final day of shooting, Ryan gave Melissa a Bulova watch -- and when he left set, she chased him down to give him a kiss.

“I chased him down, got in front of his car, and just kissed him and then made out with him all night. Then I had to call my boyfriend the next day and explain it,” she said on Beyond Candid with Giuliana.

She added that Ryan later came to visit her in New York and although she believes he "wanted more,” Melissa decided she was going to stick with her boyfriend.

Hunter Schafer & Rosalía

Fans had no idea until recently that Hunter Schafer once dated her friend Rosalía. Looking back, Hunter says the pair had a romantic relationship for five months towards the end of 2019 but ultimately decided to just be friends. She now considers Rosalía family.

“I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with. She's family no matter what,” Hunter told GQ.

John Stamos & Lori Loughlin

Fans always wanted John Stamos and Lori Loughlin to date while they were starring on Full House together but it seemingly never happened for the pair. But it turns out that they actually did date, with John revealing decades later that they went out long before they appeared on television together.

“We went on a date to Disneyland before we were both married. In real life, when we were 18, 19 years old. No disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say that she could be the one that got away. She's one of my dearest friends, and that's good enough. I really do adore her,” John shared on HuffPost Live.

Drake & SZA

Drake waited for over a decade before he revealed that he once dated SZA. While appearing on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s song “Mr. Right Now” in 2020, Drake rapped, “I used to date SZA back in ’08.” SZA later confirmed that it was true -- although she admitted that Drake got the dates wrong.

“So it was actually 2009 lol..in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace,” SZA shared on X, later adding, “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .”

Lea Michele & Matthew Morrison

In Lea Michele’s memoir, Brunette Ambition, she revealed that she hooked up with Matthew Morrison long before they starred on Glee together. Reflecting on the romance, Lea says she met Matthew while they were both working on Broadway and dated for a brief time.

“When we shot the pilot [of Glee]...I had worked on Broadway with Jenna Ushkowitz and Matthew Morrison before. Matt had been a friend of mine for years, and in fact we’d actually dated back in the day for a Broadway beat,” Lea wrote.

Miley Cyrus & Lucas Till

Fans may know all about Miley Cyrus’ romance with Nick Jonas as a teen but she also dated her Hannah Montana movie co-star Lucas Till. Looking back on their romance later on, Lucas shared that it made their onscreen chemistry that much stronger.

“This is coming out now. Yes, I did. During the duration of the movie,” he shared on Atlanta’s Star 94FM. “I think it will make the movie a little better ’cause it was definitely real. [Our relationship] was before Justin [Gaston]...[We dated] about two months.”

Kelly Clarkson & Justin Guarini

Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini were the very first finalists on American Idol and fans always wanted them to date. At the time, they both denied that there was a romance blossoming between them -- but years later, Kelly confirmed that they did date around the time that they filmed From Justin to Kelly.

“We didn’t date during Idol, which everybody thought we were dating. We did date during... I feel like we weren’t dating during the movie. But I feel like maybe we did. We did date a little bit. I think any two people who are thrown together that much [would eventually date]. ‘Timeless,’ you put that song on From Justin to Kelly -- you can't fight it!” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Sharon Osbourne & Jay Leno

Before Sharon Osbourne began dating Ozzy Osbourne, she briefly had a fling with Jay Leno. Decades after their romance ended, she revealed that the pair had met around 1978 while Jay was performing at a club where Sharon’s friend worked. Later, the two women prank called Jay -- which sparked a friendship between Sharon and the future late night host.

“One thing led to another. He came to my house and met me, and then we had a little fling. The fling was more fling for me and not fling enough for him,” Sharon said on The Talk. “A couple of months into it, he brought around the real love of his life for me to meet. She was lovely, and they took me to Fat Burger, and they showed me around town. They were so kind to me and continued the friendship over the years.”

Joey Fatone & Elisa Donovan

Back in the ’90s, Elisa Donovan secretly dated *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone. The pair first met when the group appeared on an episode of Clueless. At the time, Elisa admits she thought being in a boy band was silly -- but she ended up hanging out with them and falling for Joey. They dated “under the radar” and she even appeared in their 1999 music video for “Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy).”