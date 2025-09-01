Chloë Grace Moretz Marries Kate Harrison In Stunning Blue Wedding Dress

Instagram

The actress and photographer tied the knot over Labor Day weekend, both wearing custom Louis Vuitton gowns for the occasion.

Chloë Grace Moretz is a married woman!

The Kick-Ass star tied the knot with photographer Kate Harrison over Labor Day Weekend, reports Vogue, who was on hand when the brides were fitted for their custom Louis Vuitton wedding dresses. Moretz, 28, came out as a gay woman in November 2024; she and Harrison reportedly began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement on January 1, 2025.

Moretz went a nontraditional route for her wedding dress, wearing a blue gown on her big day. Per Vogue, both she and Harrison went to the fashion house's atelier in Paris for fittings, but didn't see each other before the ceremony.

"When we got engaged, I knew immediately that I wanted to reach out to Nicolas [Ghesquière] and Louis Vuitton [to] see if he would be interested in making my wedding dress, and got a very overwhelmingly excited response from Nicolas that not only would he be willing to make my wedding dress but he also wanted to include Kate in that — and to make both of wedding dresses and our after-party looks," Moretz told the outlet at her final fitting.

Of her beautiful baby blue dress, Moretz said, "I love that it feels very Old Hollywood, and of course the color — the birth of the color [blue] started when I went to the Academy Gala with LV, and I wore this blue leather dress. I remember immediately talking to [my stylist] Nell, and I was like, maybe we should think about doing this [color for my wedding]."

"It just feels like me," she added. "I never really envisioned a wedding dress in my mind growing up, so when we started talking about what that would look like, I knew I would do something non-traditional, and not wear white, and kind of have it feel different, and I think it really does."

Harrison, meanwhile, went for the more traditional white, telling Vogue she "always knew I wanted something that highlighted my silhouette and came in at my waist."

"And I've always loved this soft sweetheart neckline," she added of her two-piece, embroidered look. "When I had that meeting with Nicolas, and I mentioned the idea of embellishment he just lit up. I couldn't even imagine a pattern or [think of an] idea to even suggest, and he just created this artwork of flowing embroidery."

Vogue also got a peek at Chloë's reception look, which she described as "a little bit of 'Yee-haw, baby!'" -- as she rocked a cowboy hat and custom jacket that also showed off her tattoos.

"I think what I'm most looking forward to about getting married is just being together," Moretz said before the ceremony. "We've been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows. I think it's important to just stay every day choosing each other."