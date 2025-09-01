Neighbors Help Man Move 'Heavy' Object Into Car, Before Seeing Dead Body Report on News

FOX25 Boston

A Massachusetts man is facing murder charges after allegedly leaving a body wrapped in blankets in front of a hospital -- this after he reportedly recruited neighbors to put something heavy in his car, joking it "felt like a dead body."

Christopher Caron, 42, turned himself in to the Scituate Police Department on Saturday afternoon, after an arrest warrant was issued Friday evening. He was transported to the Plymouth House of Correction and will be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in connection to the death of 27-year-old Declan Perry of Portland, Maine.

His arrest comes after police in Weymouth, MA were contacted by a hospital about a possible dead body found in the back seat of a 2019 black Honda Civic with Maine license plates. The vehicle was left in front of the emergency room entrance, after another man -- later identified as Caron -- drove the vehicle there, alerted medical staff to the body and "fled the area," per the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

A hospital worker went out to the vehicle, which belonged to the victim, and found "an unresponsive male wrapped in multiple blankets secured with duct tape." Perry was pronounced deceased shortly after.

As the body started to generate news coverage in the area, per the DA, a neighbor called Scituate Police to "report they had assisted a man loading a large, heavy blanket into a black Honda Civic" outside Caron's residence.

According to a search warrant obtained by FOX 25 Boston, neighbors said the man told them the object was "a hockey goalie mannequin which was usually filed with water" -- and claimed he joked it "felt like a dead body."

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized a number of items, including a belt, scissors, wooden door, sandals, web cameras, mail and "swabs of reddish-brown stains."

After a warrant was obtained for Caron's arrest, he turned himself into police on Saturday.