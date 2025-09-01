Colman Domingo Shuts Down Backlash After Doing Drag for Sabrina Carpenter Video

Instagram

The Euphoria actor responded to someone on X who criticized him for donning drag in the new video for Carpenter's "Tears."

Colman Domingo has no time for the haters.

The Euphoria actor surprised fans when he appeared in the new Sabrina Carpenter music video for "Tears," which sees him rocking a collection of wigs, heels and lingerie while doing drag. The video appears to be inspired by Rocky Horror Picture Show, with Domingo playing a version of Tim Curry's famous Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

While fans of Domingo and Carpenter alike showed serious love for the clip, in which the pair appear to be having a blast, Domingo was the subject of some criticism for donning drag in the video.

"Hollywood ain't s--t. Colman Domingo is a solid actor. He's gay as well so I figured he'd be highly backed," one hater on X began in a post the actor actually responded to. "But nope! Guess he was too manly even for a gay man. Had to put him in drag in Sabrina Carpenter's video huh? Bulls--t!"

The 55-year-old actor replied to the post, telling the person that it's just "a character."

"Like all the characters I play. Calm down brother. Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses," Domingo continued. "Dance it out! It ain't that deep. 'We are born naked and everything else is drag' Suits, t shirts, dresses. All drag."

That last sentiment seems to be one borrowed from RuPaul, who has popularized the phrase, "We're all born naked and the rest is drag" as one of his catchphrases and songs.

When the video was released last week, Domingo shared photos and videos from the shoot to Instagram -- adding, "When @sabrinacarpenter calls, you play. ❤️ #tears #mansbestfriend."

Carpenter, meanwhile, wrote that the video shoot was "a wild fantasy dream come true," adding that she "could not make this video without all the genius talent involved 💖🔮🌽🫦🫀"

Her new album, Man's Best Friend, is out now.