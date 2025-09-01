Robin Wright Reveals Why Coparenting with Ex Sean Penn Was So Difficult

Getty

Robin Wright is reflecting on her coparenting relationship with ex-husband Sean Penn.

The pair were married from 1996 to 2010, welcoming two children -- 34-year-old daughter Dylan and 32-year-old son Hopper -- during their 14-year marriage.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Wright recalled both of their kids giving their parents grief with their rebellious years, which included Hopper's struggle with a crystal meth addiction. "Every day if the phone rings you're, like, 'Is he alive? Is she alive?'" she said of their son, before adding, "I went through that for so many years with both of them."

While she said "they're both in a really good place now," she admitted the way she and Penn raised them didn't help.

"I have a huge regret as a mother and have experienced the fallout of this regret for many years with my kids — I wasn't hard enough on them," she candidly admitted. While she told the outlet Penn was more strict, he was also "gone so much of the time" working on film sets.

"He'd come back and be the policeman and then he'd leave me with the residue," she added. "Then I would soften the blow. We were both extremes. They didn't get that grey area in the middle, which is stern, and that is what they needed."

These days, Wright, 59, has put Penn behind her -- and is currently living with architect boyfriend Henry Smith in a rented home in England.

"America is a s--tshow," she told the publication. "I love being in this country. There's a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They're living. They're not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That's most of America. Everything's rush, competition and speed."

She added that she loves "the quiet" of where she is now, after dealing with her neighbors' home renovations while in Los Angeles. "I'm done with all that ... and I've met my person. Finally," she added of Smith.

"He is a sweetheart and just a good, decent adult. He's a man," she continued. "I'm turning 60 and I'm, like, 'Is this it?' I love being alone and I've done that many times. But I'm, like, 'I want to grow old with somebody, and travel and see the world.'"