Chase Chrisley Gets Emotional As He Admits To Hitting 'Rock Bottom' After Battery Arrest & Drinking Habits

Instagram

He also claims sister Savannah drove a "little wedge" between him and Grayson, while Savannah reveals Chase told her to "f--k herself" when she attempted to get him to a rehab facility.

Chase Chrisley is opening up about his drinking habits.

During the two-night premiere of Lifetime's The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, the 29-year-old opened up about the tumultuous life that came with reality television fame.

"I 100 percent took the show for granted," Chase said in a confessional on Monday's new episodes.

"It was, like, the best job in the world. After my parents went away, when I started drinking, I would just go and go and go and go. [I] wasn't setting any boundaries for myself and didn’t really have anybody to tell me no."

The show's second hour -- which aired on September 1 -- addressed Chase's January 2025 arrest after being named as an alleged suspect in a bar fight. The show played the 911 audio from his arrest to the family, who shared their reactions; their first time speaking out about the incident.

"The worst possible thing as a parent that you can think of is the thought that he is conducting himself in a way that is just leading to down a bad path," Chase's mother Julie said before adding it "breaks" her heart.

"I don't know that I was shocked, because I had been warning Chase for years to stop with the drinking," added Todd, Chase's father. "There was nothing in a bar that was going to bring you no good fortune."

Chase admitted he doesn't "remember a lot" of the events that transpired.

"Everybody there says I didn't put my hands on anybody," he continued. "But, I mean, it ended up with me with a mugshot."

"I think I kind of just hit rock bottom," he added.

His sister, Savannah, shared how she attempted to help her brother get back on track after watching his "behavior" go "further and further downhill."

"I have tried to help him before he got arrested. I had set up for him to go to a treatment facility," she continued. "I had already bought him a plane ticket, we had already gone through the whole intake process, and then he told me to 'go f--k' myself," Savannah told the cameras.

Chase confirmed that he "never" went to a rehab facility because he was of the belief that he "didn't need it."

"I mean, like, I'm not the type to, like, drink every day and wake up wanting a drink or craving a drink, or anything like that. Just like, whenever I go, I go," he explained.

However, Savannah doesn't believe her brother is "healthy," despite what he says.

"If he was [sober], he wouldn't look the way that he looks," she said.

"It's just the reality of it. He does not look healthy. When cameras are on, he can turn it on for as long as he needs to, and that's the scary part."

On the other hand, Grayson -- their brother -- opened up about where he stands with his older brother Chase, and how he thinks Chase doesn't "want to help" himself.

"My issue is, I see a lot of the same things with me and Chase as I saw with my dad and his brother," the 19-year-old told the cameras. "You know, we don't really talk to him much 'cause my dad was always having to bail him out of stuff. And [my dad] tried to help him his whole life. You can't help somebody who doesn't wanna help themselves."

But the brothers' fractured relationship is actually something Chase blames on Savannah.

"I don't get to see Grayson as often as I'd like," Chase said in a confessional. "I feel like Savannah's kind of driven a little wedge there," he claimed, adding that he was excited to "have a good time" with Grayson and "ask him about college [and] how he’s been doing."

Since their parents were sentenced to prison on tax evasion charges, the siblings have had their own feuds. Both Grayson and Savannah alleged Chase was not there for the family following the arrests of their parents. The couple ended up serving 28 months at separate facilities before being pardoned by President Donald Trump and released in May.

"Chase lives in his own world that only exists to him. Doesn't exist to anybody else," Grayson claimed during Monday’s episode. "At the end of the day, he's gonna do what he’s gonna do and there’s nothing anybody can [do to] change it."

Now, with the family back together for a reality show, it's clear audiences are going to see the fall out of these sibling relationships.

"Since my mom and dad have been away, we haven't been in the same room all together, let alone sat down for dinner with everybody," Chase revealed. "I know there's some tension there between me and Savannah."