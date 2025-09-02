Drake Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors on Bobbi Althoff's New Podcast

YouTube/Instagram

"I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here," Drake quipped, weighing in on rumors that he's had a BBL, while also reacting to speculation that he underwent ab surgery after his viral shirtless photo sparked rumors.

Drake is addressing speculation that he's gone under the knife.

While appearing on Bobbi Althoff's new podcast, Not This Again, the rapper weighed in on the rumors that he's had plastic surgery, specifically a Brazilian butt lift, more commonly known as a BBL, and ab surgery.

When asked whether or not he's had surgery to give himself a six-pack, Drake said, "No."

"Is that a thing?" Bobbi asked in reply, to which Drake said, "I'm sure it is."

Bobbi pressed further, asking how Drake knows about the procedure, with the "Nokia" rapper claiming that "people do it all the time."

"But you've never done that?" Bobbi asked again. Drake again said no.

While the Grammy winner apparently hasn't had work done on his abs -- a liposuction procedure known as "abdominal etching" -- he did note that people have long speculated that he's had a BBL, even referring to being called "BBL Drizzy." (Metro Boomin dropped an AI-generated diss track of the same name about Drake last year.)

"I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here. .... Did it?" Drake asked Bobbi, who replied, "You got a BBL and you got your abs sculpted?"

He then asked if he had a "fatty" when he walked in, to which Bobbi said she didn't look at her guest when he arrived.

The topic came up while Bobbi and Drake were discussing the latter's viral shirtless photo he shared back in June, in which he showed off his six-pack in a mirror selfie.

Although the "What Did I Miss" rapper denied going under the knife, he did confessed that he edited the photo before he posted it.

"I think it was just like I came from the gym. I was sweaty in that pic," he said. "Maybe I went on Facetune ... maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it."

"I think I hit it too hard," he added. "They don't look like that."

Drake's interview marked the launch of Bobbi's new podcast. The pair infamously had a falling out after Drake appeared on Bobbi's The Real Good Podcast in July 2023, with the drama resulting in Bobbi taking down the interview from YouTube without revealing why.

Bobbi split from her now-ex-husband Cory in 2023, with the latter listing the date of separation as July 2023. The timing of the split sparked rumors that she cheated on her husband with Drake, which sources denied to TMZ.

Bobbi appeared to allude to her and Drake's past drama in the description of Tuesday's interview.