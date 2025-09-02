Man Charged with Murder of 11-Year-Old Boy Shot During Ding Dong Ditch Prank

Houston Police Department

The boy was reportedly shot in the back, as police claim the suspect ran out of the home and began firing down the street after the victim and his friends knocked on the door and took off.

A man in Texas has been charged with murder after an 11-year-old boy was killed during a ding dong ditch prank.

On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department announced the murder charge for Gonzalo Leon Jr., 42, who is accused of killing Julian Guzman around 10:55 p.m. on August 30.

Authorities responded to a residence Saturday evening after a young male had been shot and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased the following day.

"Officers were told that Guzman was ringing doorbells of homes in the area and running away," said police, as TikTok videos of the classic prank have grown in popularity in recent years. "A witness stated Guzman was running from a house, after ringing the doorbell, just prior to suffering a gunshot wound."

During a press conference over the weekend, via ABC News, Houston police Sgt. Michael Cass said the boy was shot in the back. "Our witness says the suspect came out of the door, ran out into the street and was firing down the road," he added, saying the victim ran for about a block before he collapsed in the street. The boy reportedly lived about a block from the home.

"In my opinion, it doesn't look like any type of self-defense," said Cass, who said the shooting "wasn't close to the house."

Someone was taken in, detained and questioned by police, but released; it was unclear at the time whether Leon Jr. was that person. Per KHOU, several rifles and handguns were seized from the home.