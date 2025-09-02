Hollywood Pays Tribute to Dances with Wolves Star Graham Greene, Dead at 73

Getty

"My heart is broken," Twilight's Gil Birmingham wrote, while Lily Gladstone praised Greene's "unparalleled and expansive" impact, calling him "one of the best to ever do it."

Hollywood is mourning the death of one of the greats: Dances with Wolves star Graham Greene, who passed away on Monday at 73.

On Monday, his agent, Michael Greene (no relation), confirmed the news of the Oscar-nominated actor's passing, sharing statements to multiple outlets.

"He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed," Greene's agent told Deadline. "You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven."

According to the agent of the Canadian First Nations actor, Greene passed away in a Toronto hospital on September 1 with his wife, Hilary Blackmore, at his side. His death came after he battled a "lengthy illness," his agent told ABC News, adding that Greene "loved all he did for his people and for the world."

Greene's acting career began in the 70s, with his breakthrough role coming in 1990 with Kevin Costner's Dances with Wolves. The Western received 12 Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Greene. In the decades following, Greene went on to star in a handful of films, including Thunderheart (1992), Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), Transamerica (2005), and Wind River (2017). As for television, Green appeared in dozens of shows such as Longmire, Echo, Reservation Dogs, 1883, Defiance, and Tulsa King.

Following the news of Greene's passing, celebrities took to social media to pay tribute, with co-stars, fans, and other admirers highlighting Greene's strong influence in Hollywood for Native representation.

Greene's Twilight and Wind River co-star, Gil Birmingham, shared a post on Instagram that featured a photo of himself and Greene in Wind River.

"My heart is broken. We have lost a man of incredible talent who made a positive impact on Native representation in film, inspiring a new generation of Native actors," he captioned the touching post. "His great heart was only matched by his wickedly funny sense of humor. My prayers are with his family and friends. Journey on, Graham, R.I.P."

Actress Julie Benz -- who starred alongside Greene in the sci-fi series Defiance -- also posted a tribute on Instagram, sharing shots of herself and Greene appearing on the small screen together.

"I'll always treasure my time working with Graham Greene on Defiance," she wrote in her caption. "He had such grace, strength, and depth both on screen and off. I learned so much from him and will carry those lessons with me. Sending love to his family and friends. Rest peacefully, Graham. 💔🕊️."

Native American actress Lily Gladstone posted a moving tribute on social media, honoring Greene on Instagram.

"Graham Greene was one of the best to ever do it. He lived on the screen in an absolutely unparalleled way," the Killers of the Flower Moon star captioned her post. "He made everything he was in better. Funnier. Deeper. Memorable. It’s hard to find any suitable words to express what his work meant, but his impact is unparalleled and expansive."

"I wish I could have met him. I probably would have thanked him. I was told he was sharp and funny and he worked right up to the end. Like the legend he is. Travel well, Mr. Greene," she added. "My love and condolences to all those who love you."

Meanwhile, Lou Diamond Phillips -- who starred alongside Greene in Wolf Lake and Longmire -- also reacted to the late actor's passing. In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, Phillips shared a photo of the two together, writing that he was "heartbroken" over the news.

"Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Graham Greene at only 73. From Wolf Lake to Longmire, we had a beautiful friendship," he wrote. "An Actor’s Actor. One of the wittiest, wiliest, warmest people I’ve ever known. Iconic and Legendary. RIP, My Brother."

Greene is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore, his daughter, Lilly Lazare-Greene, and his grandson, Tarlo.

