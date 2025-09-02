University of Kentucky Cheerleader Arrested, Accused of Hiding Dead Baby In Closet

Lexington Police Department

The 21-year-old college student allegedly hid the deceased infant wrapped in a towel, inside a black trash bag.

A 21-year-old University of Kentucky cheerleader was arrested and accused of hiding a dead baby in a closet.

According to the Lexington Police Department, Laken Snelling was arrested on August 31 and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant.

The charges come after authorities were dispatched to her residence last Wednesday, around 10:30am, for an "unresponsive infant"; they announced the baby deceased at the scene. The infant's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

According to an arrest citation for Snelling, per LEX18, the infant was found inside a closet in the home, where it was "located wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag."

The college student allegedly "admitted to giving birth," before she then "admitted to concealing the birth by cleaning any evidence, placing all cleaning items used inside of a black trash bag, including the infant, who was wrapped in a towel."

The University of Kentucky told the outlet that Snelling "has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three season," before referring all other questions to police.

A TikTok account appearing to belong to Snelling was last updated back in June. In her most recent video, the college student revealed some of her goals -- one of which included being a mother.