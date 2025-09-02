Sheinelle Jones Returning to Today Show After Husband's Tragic Death in May

Getty

Jones last appeared on 'Today' in December 2024, only a few months before her husband, Uche Ojeh, died in May following a battle with brain cancer.

Nine months after she took a leave of absence, Sheinelle Jones is returning to the Today show in the wake of her husband's tragic passing.

On Tuesday's episode of the NBC morning show, Savannah Guthrie announced that Jones will be coming back to the show for the first time since the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, who died at 45 in May following a battle with brain cancer. While alongside her co-hosts, Guthrie revealed that Jones -- who last appeared on Today in December 2024 -- will return on Friday in a pre-recorded "personal" conversation the two shared.

"We've got some other great news that we are so excited to share with you, and it involves a member of our own Today family," said Today co-host Craig Melvin.

"This Friday, our beloved Sheinelle will be returning to the show," Guthrie added. "She and her family have been through so much after the devastating loss of her husband, Uche."

"We recently sat down together. We shared a really personal conversation, talking about how she has carried on and found the strength these past few months," Guthrie continued. "She calls this experience a 'beautiful nightmare.' And she has thoughts on grief that are so touching. She's got a special message of hope, too, for anyone facing their own struggles, and we will share that with you. And we cannot wait to welcome Sheinelle home, right where she belongs, right here in our studio, Studio 1A on Friday."

Jones addressed her absence from Today in January 2025, a month after her final appearance, in a statement on Instagram.

"Hi everybody … I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show," Jones wrote. "I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter."

"It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you," she added. "Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon."

During an episode of Today in May, Guthrie announced the heartbreaking news that Ojeh had lost his battle with brain cancer.

"With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our dear friend and Today cohost Sheinelle Jones has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Guthrie said, appearing to get choked up.

"There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him," she continued. "And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle's perfect partner in life."

Jones and Ojeh were married for 17 years, tying the knot in 2007 after meeting as teenagers while attending Northwestern University in the 1990s. The couple shared son Kayin, 15, and twins Clara and Uche, 12.

During an emotional tribute, Guthrie described Ojeh as Jones' "perfect match," and a "man whose joyful spirit and quiet strength complemented Sheinelle in every way."

"Uche was the kind of person who brought light, warmth, and joy to every room," Guthrie added at another point. "Today, with heavy hearts, we celebrate his life, devoted husband, loving father, and a man whose generosity of spirit touched all who knew him."