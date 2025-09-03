Bethenny Frankel Sounds Off on North West's Controversial Corset Outfit: 'Off Limits'

TikTok/Backgrid

"I don't believe at all in people criticizing people's children, I don't care whose children they are, I don't care what they're wearing," Frankel said of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter.

Bethenny Frankel doesn't believe anyone should be judging children.

After Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, wore an outfit that got social media talking during a family vacation in Italy, Frankel shared her opinion on the backlash.

Her comments come after the 12-year-old was spotted wearing a black corset, a skirt and knee-high boots. She had electric blue hair which was styled in two ponytails that reached below her waist. North also sported a new piercing, a dermal piercing on her middle finger, which is a piercing that lies flat against the skin.

"Many people are criticizing what she's wearing, the corset," The Real Housewives of New York City alum began.

"I don't believe at all in people criticizing people's children, I don't care whose children they are, I don't care what they're wearing, I didn't like when they did it with Blue Ivy, I didn't like it when they did it with Housewives, I didn't like when they did it with my own child."

"She's wearing a corset, but you can't really see anything," Frankel continued.

"My opinion is that she's Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's child. It's a pretty extraordinary parenting structure," she noted before breaking down the family tree, which included Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, calling it an "extraordinary … strong family unit."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She added that people online should not "expect Kim and Kanye's child to wear ordinary clothing."

"Believe me, if they shopped at T.J. Maxx, you'd be criticizing that," she added.

Frankel then shared that while her own daughter Bryn, who is 15-years-old, didn't have a problem with North's decisions to wear a corset, the teen did take issue how much the look probably cost.

"[Bryn] doesn't agree with the expense of the items [that] North wears, the diamonds and the things like that," Frankel shared.

North was carrying a heart-shaped Vivienne Westwood purse valued at $990, and rocked a stack of bracelets.

Having gone through the early pre-teen years with her own daughter, Frankel predicted Kardashian is about to get a "run for her money."

"She's pre-teen, she's going to get into the next couple years and they're very hard years and the game moves pretty fast, there's four kids there, it's like herding cats, not easy no matter how much help you have," Frankel said, before adding "she's entering the impact zone."

"Some kids really push back hard, and she's Kanye West's daughter. She's giving [Kardashian] a run for her money," she said.

Frankel captioned the video with, "There is no perfect kid nor perfect parent," before adding the hashtag #Kidsofflimits.

Many people agreed with Frankel's sentiment.

"She is a millionaires kid... She doesn't have a normal kid life. We need to accept it," one social media user wrote.

Another added, "Maybe Kim just picks her battles like most parents do."