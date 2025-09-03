Sister Wives' Christine Brown Recalls 'Meh Sex' with Kody, Didn't Have Orgasm Until 2 Years Into Marriage

Instagram

In her new book, the reality star details her and ex Kody's sex life, including how their first time together left her "crying from the pain," comparing her intimacy with Kody to when he was with the other wives, experiencing her first "accidental" orgasm, and more.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is reflecting on the intimacy -- or lack thereof -- she shared with her ex-husband Kody Brown.

In her new book, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom, the TLC star opened up about her sex life with Kody during their more than 25 years of marriage, saying that she didn't have her first orgasm until two years after they "spiritually" tied the knot.

Kody first married Meri Brown in 1990 legally. He would then go on to "spiritually" marry Janelle in 1993 and Christine the following year. Robyn joined the expanded family with a "spiritual" marriage in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.

In her book, Christine, 53, recalled the first time she and Kody, 56, slept together during their honeymoon following their spiritual wedding ceremony in March 1994. According to the mom of six, the encounter was "awkward" and painful.

"At the time, I couldn't imagine what that would feel like," she wrote. "I knew the basics of what would happen, but even though Kody and I had been friends for years, we exchanged no excited, silly banter on our wedding night."

"Looking back, I thought it would be the best night of my life -- magic," she continued, admitting that it's "so painful" to remember that night.

Due to his marriages to Meri and Janelle, Christine noted that Kody "already had some experience, so I thought I would be safe with him, that he would be careful not to hurt me." However, she said their first time together "hurt like crazy," to the point that she "cried."

"'I'm so sorry,' he said, as I recall," she wrote. "But it hurt because there was no foreplay. There was no anything. It was my first time after having my very first kiss at the altar, and he was experienced so he should have known."

"'I've been looking forward to this for so long,' I said, crying from the pain," Christine went on. "I envisioned handholding, moonlight, gentle touches. I imagined feeling beautiful and adored. I imagined a loving acknowledgment of our eternal life together."

Despite their unfortunate first time together, Christine said that she "figured things would get better."

According to Christine, the situation did not improve, writing that Kody "remained distant" during their encounters in the bedroom, with Christine and the other wives being put on a "rotating schedule."

"I didn't feel as if he and I grew any closer," Christine said. "I knew how close he could be with Meri and Janelle. The walls were thin. It’s one thing to know your roommate is having sex in the new bedroom over. It’s another when it's your husband and you can hear everything."

"Yes, we were all married to him," she continued. "Yes, I knew what he was up to on the nights when he wasn't with me. And yes, it shocked me how much it hurt to hear it, especially when it sounded as if they had actual relationships, where they talked and played and enjoyed each other physically."

"We were all careful not to demonstrate affection in front of the other sister wives -- no handholding or terms of endearment -- but at night, I could hear the affection," she added. "It was different in my bedroom."

Christine said that the apparent contrasting dynamic between her and Kody, compared to the other wives and Kody, negatively impacted her body image.

She also wrote that she was "always covered" during her nights with Kody, claiming that her then-husband wanted her to wear "polygamy PJs" or lingerie, but said the latter "never felt like it was for sexy reasons."

"It would take years for me to feel good in my own body," Christine said. "I had been so confident when I got married, but that part of my personality started to erode. That first year, I lost myself."

Meanwhile, Christine also wrote that she "always had to initiate" sex with Kody, noting that "things weren't exactly inspiring."

"In return for meh sex, Kody required a back massage, which would turn into a full-body massage. He never offered to return the favor," she said, noting that she would broach the subject with Kody. "I told him I would love to have my shoulders rubbed, that it would be a big deal for me. 'It's not a turn-on for me,' he'd say. Or, 'I'm already tired.' Or, 'I had a hard day at work.'"

According to Christine, "foreplay was for Kody" and only for him.

"I don’t know if my sister wives gave Kody massages -- we never talked about what happened, or didn't, in the bedroom," she wrote. "But I felt like I had to give him massages so he would have sex with me."

Despite this, Christine said she and Kody "got into a rhythm with sex, and there were a few years where it was kind of good."

However, she said that she didn't have her first orgasm until "about two years" into her marriage with Kody -- and it was by accident.

"'Oh, that's what everyone's been so excited about,'" Christine recalled of her reaction at the time, before adding, "It was entirely accidental, but still."

This is not the first time Christine has opened up about her sex life with Kody.

During the Sister Wives: One-on-One in June, she gave insight into her and Kody's life in the bedroom, calling it "sad" and not a "real true intimacy."

Christine said she realized there was something "missing" after Kody married Robyn.

"When he married Robyn, that's where I was like, 'Oh, there definitely is something missing here,'" she told host Sukanya Krishnan. "But at that point … it was already so almost over anyway."

"But it wasn't a real true intimacy," she continued. "[He didn't take] care of me emotionally, romantically, physically, [or] financially. Nothing. I was independent at that point."

She went on to describe their dynamic as "apathetic," saying, "This kinda, 'I guess [we] kinda have to.' Maybe there was just a need, just a physical need that was met."

"It was an obligation, a marital obligation," Krishnan replied, to which Christine agreed, "Probably for both of us. Yeah. Sad."

"The sex was never… God, it was just so broken," she admitted.

After more than 25 years together, Christine -- who shares kids Aspyn, 30, Mykelti, 29, Paedon, 27, Gwendlyn, 23, Ysabel, 22, and Truely, 15, with Kody -- split from Kody, leaving in November 2021, being the first sister wife to do so. Janelle soon followed, ending her relationship with him a year later. Meanwhile, Meri confirmed in January 2023 that she and Kody were also done for good.

In February 2023, Christine revealed her relationship with David Woolley. They were engaged two months later. The couple tied the knot in October 2023.