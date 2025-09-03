Teen Who 'Wanted to Commit Homicide' Sentenced for Killing Friend, Confronted by Second Victim

FOX26/KHOU

The now-21-year-old planned to argue his acne medication caused psychosis before accepting a plea deal, as one of the friends he shot in the head -- and the father of the second victim, who died -- gave blistering impact statements in court.

A Texas man who was just 17 when he shot two of his friends in the head, killing one of them, has accepted a plea deal.

21-year-old Connor Hilton pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault on Tuesday in the December 2023 death of 18-year-old Ethan Riley and shooting of Benjamin Bliek, then 19.

As part of his plea, he waived his right to trial -- which would have started next week -- and agreed to a 50-year prison sentence for the murder charge and 20 years for assault, to be served concurrently.

The plea deal -- which was reportedly approved by Riley's family, as well as Bliek -- came after the judge denied a defense request to have a psychiatrist testify that his acne medication, Accutane, triggered a form of psychosis.

Details of the Fatal Shooting

The shooting happened just days before Christmas 2023, with both Riley and Bliek reportedly showing up at Hilton's home, where he showed off his new gun. Per a probable cause statement, via Law&Crime, Hilton said he had "talked his mother into" buying the firearm for him.

"Hilton stated that there was no disturbance between him and the other subjects to include any disagreement on the date of this incident," the Friendswood Police reported. "Hilton advised affiant that he decided to shoot Riley, Bliek and [a third person who has not been identified publicly] once inside the residence."

He then allegedly shot both Riley and Bliek in the head, with Hilton reportedly telling his arresting officer he saw Bliek try to defend himself by raising his hands with he pulled the trigger.

The unnamed witness, meanwhile, barricaded themselves in the bathroom before calling police. They told authorities they heard Hilton walking by the locked bathroom door saying, "What have I done?"

Both victims were found lying on the ground when police arrived at the scene, where Hilton allegedly confessed to the shooting. When asked why he did it, he allegedly said that "he had thought about and wanted to commit a homicide for a long time."

Victim Impact Statements

While Riley died of his injuries, Bliek survived -- and confronted his shooter during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

"Stop sniveling. Stop crying. You did this to yourself. Secondly, the grief you have caused the Rileys and my own family, I will never forgive you," Bliek said as he took the stand, in video shared by KHOU.

Riley's father also gave an emotional victim impact statement, getting choked up as he said, "I sit here with so much love, love in my heart. For my son, Ethan Matthew Riley."

"He's a beautiful soul, full of love and light. You can see that light in his eyes. And hear it in his laughter," he continued, as his wife stood behind him. "And I am here with so many people that love Ethan, a profound love that will never diminish and will only strengthen over time."

"It's a light that will continue to overcome the darkness of your evil thoughts and actions," he said of Hilton.

Watch the full statement below:

"This resolution spares the surviving victim and witnesses from the painful ordeal of a lengthy trial, while ensuring accountability has been secured," police said in a statement after the sentencing. "Justice has been delivered, but this case remains a solemn reminder that in tragedies such as this, there are no true winners."