Demi Moore Defends Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Amid His Dementia Battle

Getty

Shortly after Emma revealed that the Die Hard star is now living separately from her and their daughters, Moore praised her for the way she's handled the devastating journey.

Demi Moore is standing by Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, as she continues caring for the actor amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Shortly after Emma revealed that the Die Hard star is now living separately from her and their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, Moore praised her for the way she's handled the devastating journey.

"Being the ex-wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position," Demi shared on Tuesday's episode of Oprah's Super Soul podcast, where Emma was also a guest. "So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out, and the most beautiful thing was recognizing the importance for caregivers and that they have to take care of themselves. If they don't put that time into making sure that they're okay, then they can't show up for anyone else."

Emma, has been open about her role as Bruce's caretaker since the Willis family announced his FTD diagnosis in February 2023. But she hasn't been alone -- Demi, along with her and Bruce's daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, have also been by his side.

"I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman," the Substance star continued. "There's no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go, and I really think she's done a masterful job. She has been so dedicated to forging the right path. She's had equal amounts of fear and strength and courage in navigating this."

Demi also believes Emma's upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, will be "very helpful for a lot of people who are walking through" similar situations with their loved ones.

Later in the conversation, Demi opened up about what it's been like watching her ex-husband, who she divorced in 2000 but has remained close to, adjust to life with dementia.

"It's so important just to meet them where they're at," she explained. "Don't have an expectation of them needing to be who they were or who you want them to be. And when you do that, I find that there is an incredible sweetness and something that’s soft, tender and loving."

Elsewhere in a conversation with PEOPLE, Emma touched on feeling isolated amid Bruce's battle with FTD.

"Early on, I was very isolated. I was too scared to say anything to anyone," Emma shared. "I was in so much sadness and darkness for so long."

She continued, "Over time, I realized it would be beneficial to talk about it and raise awareness so people get to the doctor sooner, can be diagnosed sooner, get into clinical trials. FTD gets misdiagnosed all the time as bipolar, midlife crisis, depression. It is just not on anyone's radar, which is why I think coming out with Bruce's diagnosis was so important."

While there was criticism online about Emma as a caregiver after she revealed her family's new living situation, the mother of two said she's realized it's ok for her to enjoy life too amid the trauma and sadness she's experiencing.

"While the grief and sadness and trauma is here all the time, I have learned it's okay for me to also enjoy our life," Emma said, noting that a caregiver's journey is about "community and connection."