Kristen Doute Rips GG Gharachedaghi for 'Disgusting' Pregnancy Speculation About Brittany Cartwright

Kristen came to her Valley co-star's defense after GG speculated on whether or not Brittany was pregnant, following recent photos of the mother of one and her new beau on vacation.

Kristen Doute isn't here for anyone speculating about her best friend Brittany Cartwright's body.

Over Labor Day weekend, photos surfaced of Brittany enjoying a getaway in Mexico with her new boyfriend, Brandon Hanson. The pics sparked some chatter online, including a comment from Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, who speculated that the recently single mother of one might be expecting.

"No shade, but is she pregnant too?" GG wrote on Cici Loves You's Instagram post over the weekend. "I mean, he's holding her belly and the belly is definitely bellying."

The comment didn't sit well with Kristen, who took to her Instagram Stories to call GG out directly.

"Why would you COMMENT on a photo of Brittany speculating pregnancy?" Kristen wrote in a DM to GG on August 31. "As a woman and a mother. F--king disgusting."

Kristen then shared screenshots of her supposed DM exchange with GG, who admitted she was "clearly" wrong, but had a lot more to say about the way Kristen handled things.

"Bro u keep trying to 'come' for me haha and I hate to say this to u but I'm NOT the one!" GG fired back. "There's an image of that man holding her stomach, isn't that what couples do when they announce they're potentially expecting? … I was clearly wrong."

And GG didn't stop there, with the former Bravolebrity starting her own war of words with Kristen: "Now with that being said, u and I are gonna have major issues let me just make that clear. don't EVER call me names. I have yet to call u out of your name but there's a long list of words I can share about u since u want to play with me."

She added, "Try to accept God into your life. I can admit to making a mistake about that girl and be apologetic but that's now a separate matter. Now it's u and me… so buckle up buck teef."

Kristen isn't the only one backing Brittany. Their Valley co-star Janet Caperna, also jumped into the comments to show support, writing, "Never thought I'd say this but GO KRISTEN!. There's no place for body shaming or pregnancy speculation in 2025 👏🏼."

Vanderpump Rules alum Katie Maloney also chimed in, adding, "She so weird for this."

Brittany first shared the news about her new relationship with PEOPLE late last month. According to the outlet, Brittany brought her new beau as her date to Narwal's End of Summer Soirée in Los Angeles.

Kirsten, who was also in attendance, told PEOPLE: "She has someone in her life that's really amazing that I am head over heels for. She's dated people during her single years since her ex-husband, and I have not approved of them. They've been fine, but not wonderful. This person is very wonderful and very cool. Very family-feeling."

While Brittany -- who shares Cruz, 4, with ex Jax Taylor -- didn't share many details about the new man in her life, she did reveal that they share one big thing in common: they're both parents!

"He's a dad, so it makes it really easy," Kristen added. "A lot easier and understandable."