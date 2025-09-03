OnlyFans' Annie Knight Slams Sophie Rain's 'Bulls--t' Comments About Morals, Says She's 'Lying' About Salary

Instagram

Knight accused Rain of "creating an entirely false narrative which is teaching young women that if they join OnlyFans and post bikini photos, with no explicit content, they will make $80 million."

OnlyFans star Annie Knight is calling out fellow adult content creator Sophie Rain over her recent comments about their profession and her alleged salary.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Knight hit back at Rain after she said that she and her now-former Bop House housemates are able to create content without sacrificing their "morals," throwing shade at OnlyFans creators who do sex work like Knight and Bonnie Blue.

The drama began last month when Rain appeared on the Banging Out podcast. During the interview, the 20-year-old said, "That's what the stigma is ... everyone just immediately assumes that we do porn. I think the most that any of us has shown is a really scandalous bikini top."

"We don't do a lot, and that's also why I feel like the term 'bop' came around, because we're not your average porn star that everyone thinks," she continued. "We're not doing what Bonnie Blue is doing. We're doing something different. We're trying to create a new stigma of OnlyFans that you can be successful without crossing that line, still having your morals and everything."

"I'm a virgin. I don't do anything crazy on my site," Rain claimed.

Rain also appeared in David Dobrik's August 26 YouTube vlog, claiming that she earned $82 million in the last year and a half, and even compared herself to LeBron James.

Knight went off on Rain in a statement to Us Weekly, published on Tuesday, accusing Rain of "lying" about the type of content she creates and how much money she earns.

According to Knight, Rain is "creating an entirely false narrative which is teaching young women that if they join OnlyFans and post bikini photos, with no explicit content, they will make $80 million."

"She's flat out lying about the type of content she creates, claiming she has only ever posted bikini photos when there are strip teases and full nudes featured on her page," Knight continued. "She's also lying about the amount of money she earns, using fake screenshots claiming she’s earned $80 million in 18 months, by only selling bikini photos.”

Knight -- who made headlines in May after revealing she slept with 583 men in six hours -- said she was "really annoyed" Rain alluded

that "anyone who does sex work doesn't have morals."

"She spoke about the stigma around OnlyFans, which I found quite ironic as she is creating even more stigma for people in the sex work industry by claiming that they don't have morals, and trying to create a divide between OnlyFans and sex work," she explained. "To be totally honest, I think it's completely bulls--t. There are very few people in the world who have become successful on OnlyFans by not posting explicit content. Sophie is not included in this group of people as she does explicit content."

Knight added that Rain "needs to have a look in the mirror," saying she's "essentially saying that she doesn't have morals."

"I post explicit content and I have morals, I believe in right and wrong, I believe in individuality and sexuality and everyone having a right to express themselves," Knight told Us Weekly. "I believe in being kind, considerate, understanding and non-judgmental. These are strong morals. So I think her statement is false in every respect."

Knight -- who has claimed that she earns over $200,000 every month from her work -- also stressed that being a creator on OnlyFans is "not easy."