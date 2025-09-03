Unruly 'Intoxicated' Plane Passenger Removed from Flight, Arrested After 'Dancing In the Aisle'

Australian Federal Police

"We're going around in circles," the police officer told the woman, who was allegedly being argumentative to police and crew before being escorted off the aircraft.

The crew on this trip weren't the only ones delivering a pre-flight demonstration for passengers.

A New Zealand woman was kicked off a flight after she allegedly began drunkenly dancing in the aisle as a Qantas aircraft from Sydney, Australia to Queenstown, New Zealand was taxiing.

The incident occurred in July; 50-year-old passenger Sheree Young is set to face court on Wednesday, after Australian Federal Police claimed she was intoxicated and ignoring cabin crew instructions. It is also being alleged she swore at staff and disrupted the plane prior to takeoff.

Her antics reportedly forced the pilot to abort the flight and return to the gate, delaying the trip for other passengers. She allegedly became argumentative and non-compliant before being escorted off the aircraft.

In video of the incident, an Australian Federal Police officer can be heard saying, "We're going around in circles, it's time to get up and go," after trying to remove her from her seat.

The footage then shows Young on the ground as police handcuff her, before two officers walk her off the flight bridge and into the airport.

AFP Detective Acting Inspector Trevor Robinson said boarding a flight while intoxicated and ignoring crew instructions wasn't just inconsiderate but could carry serious consequences.

"Anyone misbehaving under the influence of alcohol will be removed from their flight," Inspector Trevor Robinson said in a statement. "The alleged behavior of this woman risked the safety of herself, passengers and crew and in this case caused a delayed takeoff, which inconveniences everyone on-board."

"Anyone misbehaving on a flight and not co-operating with law enforcement isn't just spoiling their trip, but they are potentially ruining the travel plans of hundreds of other people. They also face the possibility of a criminal conviction on their record for life," he added.