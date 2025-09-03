Ricky Martin's Ex Jwan Yosef Shares Rare Insight Into Co-Parenting Relationship

Getty

Ricky Martin's ex husband Jwan Yosef is opening up about their co-parenting relationship.

It has been two years since the couple's divorce announcement -- following six years of marriage -- and according to Jwan, the pair speak almost daily in order to parent their 6-year-old daughter Lucia and 5-year-old son Renn.

"We've actually had the most wonderful relationship," the artist told Attitude in an interview published Sept. 2 of his ex, who is also the father of 17-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.

"It's a very solid and calm co-parenting situation. We live 10 minutes away from each other. We speak every other day. We love our kids so much," he told the publication.

"It's been an extremely lovely kind of experience," he said before correcting himself -- saying, "it's not an experience" but rather a "way of living."

Jwan also opened up about how "amazing" it feels to be parenting as queer man in today's society and how much it has helped him understand his own identity.

"To raise these kids into a pretty amazing awareness,” he continued. "This is a conversation I have with my kids every other day explaining how different families look. It's educational for them, but it also really puts things into context for myself as a parent," he shared.

However, he does find parenting has its give and take.

"It's super fun and glorious and I wouldn't have it any other way, but it's also the most stressful thing [and] the most rewarding thing at the same time," he explained. "They give you nothing sometimes; they give you everything sometimes!"

"It's a whole spectrum of emotions. It's the craziest thing I've ever done in my life, and I've had nothing but respect for my own parents since I had my kids," he added.

However, despite some stressful moments, Jwan recommended having children to anyone who is "willing and wants to have kids."

"There is an important thing to do here for children and a whole new generation," he added.

In 2023, Martin filed for divorce from Yosef and sought joint custody of their two children together.

The "She Bangs" singer shared details on his youngest children's personalities in 2024 at the Creative Artists Agency’s Amplify summit.

"Luca is five years old and and she's an artist. My ex-husband (Jwan) is a painter," Ricky said at the time. "And it's beautiful to see that I walk into the house every day, she has a new drawing for me."