Ryan Lochte Denies Doing Drugs in Front of His Kids, Details Sobriety Journey

The Olympian's attempt to clear the air -- and his name -- comes after his estranged wife accused him of "inhaling nitrous Oxide" in front of one of their three children and having cocaine in their home.

Ryan Lochte is pushing back against explosive claims made by his estranged wife, Kayla Lochte.

In court documents filed on August 21, Kayla accused the Olympian of substance abuse and alleged she once caught him "inhaling nitrous oxide" in front of one of their three children. She also claimed to have found "mostly empty baggies of cocaine around the marital home." Kayla also asked the court to grant her sole physical custody of their kids, Caiden, 8, Liv, 6, and Georgia, 2.

Ryan, however, is denying the allegations, saying he has never used drugs in "front of or around" their children.

"I am not denying that I used drugs in my home, but I adamantly deny ever using drugs in front of or around my children, and I have never driven them while intoxicated," he told Us Weekly in a statement.

The swimmer admitted he struggled with substance abuse in recent years but but insisted he never put his children in danger.

"At times, I would rest in my truck instead of going inside -- not because I was impaired, but because the home environment had become overwhelming and very toxic, and I needed a moment to collect myself before walking in," Ryan shared.

As for what led to his substance abuse, the swimming pro told the outlet it started after a 2023 car accident.

"I fell into a cycle of depression that led to substance abuse," he revealed, calling the crash, which happened in Gainesville, Florida, a "near-death experience."

"I scared a lot of people," Ryan told PEOPLE in an interview just months after the incident. "I scared myself."

Ryan suffered a broken leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was released from the hospital after three days and spent several months in recovery learning to walk again.

As a result, Ryan said it "led me down a road of substance abuse." He would go on to check himself into a recovery center, and on Friday, announced to his fans and followers that he's been sober for 54 days.

"We all make mistakes in life. We are not defined by those mistakes, but by how we learn from them and the work we put in to overcome them," he said. "My focus now is on my recovery, on being the best father I can be, and on moving forward in a way that keeps my kids safe, supported, and loved."

He added: "To anyone struggling with substance abuse: you are not alone. There are people who love you, and there are resources that can help. Reaching out for support is the first step toward healing."

The couple's divorce battle is still ongoing, with Kayla also requesting alimony, continued use of their Florida home, and permission to relocate with the children to California.