Sami Sheen Throws Shade at Dad Charlie Sheen Over Strained Relationship

The 21-year-old OnlyFans star called out her father in a TikTok video as the actor promotes his upcoming memoir, 'The Book of Sheen', and Netflix documentary, 'aka Charlie Sheen'.

Sami Sheen is slamming her father, Charlie Sheen, amid their apparent estrangement.

On Wednesday morning, the 21-year-old -- who is the daughter of Charlie and Denise Richards -- threw shade at her father in a TikTok video following his new People cover story, in which he promotes his upcoming memoir, The Book of Sheen, and Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

In the short clip, Sami stitched a People TikTok video that featured Charlie, 60, playing a game called "Phone a Friend," in which the Two and a Half Men alum named the friend he would call when he needs a laugh, if he's looking for a pep talk, and more.

Sami showed the clip of Charlie being asked, "Who do you call if you just need a laugh?", before she chimed in, facing the camera.

"Hmm. I'm gonna say," she said thoughtfully, before adding, "anyone but your daughter?" Sami then laughed as the brief clip ended.

In the full clip posted by People, Charlie named his brother, Emilio Estevez, as who he would call.

Sami's video comes after she revealed earlier this year that she had cut off all contact with her father after getting "frustrated" with the actor.

Chatting on Gia Giudice's Casual Chaos podcast in April, the model said, "We haven't we haven't spoken on the phone in almost a year, and then we haven't texted in a little over six months."

She downplayed the significance of the decision, saying that due to Charlie's busy schedule, "we weren't even that close anymore."

But the reason she decided to go zero contact with her famous father started with her rhinoplasty.

"When I got my nose surgery," she told Guidice, "I was really mad that he couldn't even like call me or anything to see if I made it out of surgery."

Charlie did text her "24 hours later, like, 'Oh, did you make it out okay?'" according to Sami, who says she shot back, "I could have been dead by now, but yeah, I'm fine."

"And then we kind of got into it and he was saying stuff, being like, 'Oh, it's not like you got a new kidney, You're fine,' and I was like, 'Okay, thank you for making this worse,' and it really just like tumbled into something really big where I had to really distance myself."

She admitted that while the surgery itself wasn't necessarily "life or death ... it's still the support of it." Or lack thereof.

She went on to note that their conversation that day "tumbled into something really big." Without specifying what that was, Sami said she made the decision to distance herself from her father.

Then, after he started sending her what she described as "some crazy stuff," the OnlyFans star decided it was time to break that connection a little more completely.

"I've had him blocked for a minute now. I had to block his email as well," she said, adding that her father then "actually got a new number on Christmas to text me other crazy stuff where I had to block that number."

"I had to put a stop to it and tell him, 'Do not contact me ever again because this is crazy,'" she continued.