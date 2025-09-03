Sophie Turner Officially Cast as Lara Croft for Tomb Raider TV Show

Instagram

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has officially been cast as Lara Croft in a new TV adaptation of the treasure hunting video games, coming from Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video. Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge will reportedly serve as creator, writer and exec producer on the show, with Chad Hodge (Wayward Pines, Good Behavior) joining as co-showrunner alongside Waller-Bridge.

Turner will now be the third actress to play a live action version of Croft, after Angelina Jolie played her in the 2001 Tomb Raider movie and its 2003 sequel, Cradle of Life, and Alicia Vikander starred in a 2018 reboot.

"I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft," Turner said in a statement. "She's such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I've got."

"They're massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands," she promised. "I can't wait for you all to see what we have cooking."

"I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team," added Waller-Bridge. "It's not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…"