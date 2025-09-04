What Aubrey O'Day Thinks Will Happen at Diddy's Sentencing (Exclusive)

"It was just so disappointing," O'Day said of the verdict, before sharing what she believes Diddy's legal team will do when he sentenced next month.

Aubrey O'Day feels she already knows what will happen when Sean "Diddy" Combs' is sentenced.

Aubrey sat down with TooFab to celebrate the final episode of E!'s Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind -- which she was filming when Diddy was arrested -- and looked back on the moment she found out Diddy's verdict.

After a nearly two-month trial, the 12-person jury reached a verdict on July 2. Combs was found guilty of Transportation to Engage in Prostitution with both Ventura & "Jane," Counts 3 and 5, and not guilty on all other charges -- which included racketeering, as well as sex trafficking of Ventura and Jane. He pled not guilty on all charges and rejected a plea deal; Combs reportedly clapped after the verdict was read.

"It was just so disappointing," the singer -- who was a member of Danity Kane, a group formed on Diddy's MTV realty show, Making the Band -- began to tell TooFab exclusively.

Despite reporting on the trial for iHeartRadio and knowing everything that came out of each day during the hearing, Aubrey admitted she "didn't see it coming."

"I was in New York. I was there during [the trial] I had to read through every single transcript every single day. There isn't anything said in the courtroom that I wasn't aware of," she said.

Aubrey continued: "A good lawyer will say, 'All you have are two girlfriends here and they asked for it'. A good lawyer will close off saying this: 'They were Bonnie and Clyde'. It's just not the case."

"I was there and I witnessed it myself. There was no Bonnie and Clyde. There was no Bonnie and Clyde to anything Diddy. There was Diddy and nobody else powerful next to him. He made all of the calls; he shot the shots. There was a whole enterprise of people that were working under him ... in my opinion," she said.

During the finale of Botched, doctors recalled Aubrey not being ready mentally for the rewind journey. However, as sentencing for Diddy looms, Aubrey hopes her mental health will start to improve to pair with her new "lip-free" look.

"Sometimes the internal takes a second to catch up," Aubrey said. "But with with sentencing coming up and more of the story being released, and things that I've had to kind of like hold on to start releasing from me, I think I'm going to finally be able to move into the way that I guess I look now to people."

As for sentencing day, Aubrey believed the judge was sharing an inkling into his thought process by denying Diddy's bail request -- and his to serve time at home prior to October 3rd -- citing concerns about flight risk and community danger.

"They wanted him to get bailed out," Aubrey said. "They wanted him to be able to go home prior to sentencing. And the judge is being clear: no. That's not common, so obviously the judge feels that he heard and saw things that are concerning for him."

Aubrey is of the belief the defense is going to paint a perfect picture of Diddy at the hearing.

"I can tell you what the defense is going to say as well; 'He's going to go to a battered women's shelter facility right after; he's going to live there. He's going to become best friends with women. He's going to learn how to repent for his ways. You're going to see a new man by February 14th. He's going to be the face of Valentine's Day,'" Aubrey said.

She continued: "His intention will be to rebuild his career."

Aubrey didn't take the witness stand during the trial, despite rumors circulating she was going to be.

"Not being subpoenaed would be enough for me to be able to then reach out to other victims, because you can't do that until you understand that you're not being subpoenaed, which you don't know until a trial is over," Aubrey explained.

When TooFab asked if she had spoken to Cassie, Aubrey expressed she did not want to speak about that subject.

"We've just seen what the jury decided and that's where we're at as a society," O'Day continued, before listing some of the allegations made by Cassie and others on the stand.

"You heard Cassie testify to, sex with multiple men she did not know, being directed in every scene, having to wear specific items, having to have sex with people while on her period, while having sores, getting choked on p--- by men peeing in her throat, things that she did not want," she shared, before saying that while Cassie may have expressed certain "desires" in text, women are conditioned to understand how "powerful people" work.

"We are socialized to understand that the communication patterns between us and men are most effective when you're utilizing your sexuality. Period," said O'Day.

"I'm a smart woman, and I know how to outsmart men. My cleavage showing usually does the trick more than my best sentence ever could. It is what it is right now, unfortunately, and that was lost," she explained. "It was just lost on seven men and four women [in the jury]."