Why Aubrey O'Day Went Back Under the Knife After 'Botched' Plastic Surgery Journey (Exclusive)

Aubrey O'Day is now going by "lip-free Aubrey," according to her Zoom username and her new lips.

The Danity Kane singer sat down with TooFab to celebrate the final episode of E!'s Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, where she chose to reverse the filler in her lips.

As she walked in for her rewind journey, she also showed audiences her original hair by removing her wig. However, her natural hair didn't last too long, as she walked out showing off a bright red color to celebrate her new look.

"It was so scary doing that red hair, I wanted to do something really different," Aubrey told TooFab exclusively, in an interview in which she also touched on Diddy's sentencing (video below).

In the words of Botched costar Brielle Biermann, the singer went from "Aubrey O'Day to Aubrey O'Night," during her rewind journey.

"I felt really good. I felt good that everyone chose to rewind. No one chose to walk through the same, which means that the show works. The idea works and that in time the show can become such a powerful tool to inject into this younger generation and be very transparent about what these procedures can end up doing to you as you get older," Aubrey added.

The reality series follows nine celebrities and social influencers through a transformative journey at the Rewind Retreat, as they decide whether to reverse previous plastic surgeries and return to a more natural look.

While O'Day did go through the plastic surgery rewind journey, walking out at the finale with no filler in her lips, it didn't turn her off plastic surgery forever. In fact, seeing the finale actually made her decide to go under the knife again.

"The finale is where I fully decided to get a breast lift," she revealed. "If you've had big boobs your whole life and they start getting saggy, they'll lift them up. So the that red dress, my nipples were at a place they should not have been. I needed boob tape to get these suckers back up."

She recalled having "blood blisters" from the tape over her skin because her breasts were "so heavy to hold up."

"I was like, 'I need to just like actually do a surgery that is going to reverse age'. So I ended up in January going and getting it. So my boobs, no bra, they are back up and perky. The nipples are right. They are like my old boobs -- which, I had the best boobs in the industry, not to be shady to anyone else, but everyone knows" she quipped.

She expressed how she "felt really good" choosing to have the surgery for herself to bring her "youth back."

Other than that, in order to stay looking young, Aubrey is passionate about peptides -- which she says have helped her skin glow and repairs hair -- along with skin procedures such as lasers.