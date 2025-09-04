Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Dated Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis

Getty/Backgrid

Frankel shared her connection to the Wall Street trader turned hypnotist after he and Aniston's relationship was made public this summer -- before reacting to their romance.

Bethenny Frankel is weighing in on Jennifer Aniston's new romance with Jim Curtis.

On Wednesday's episode of her Just B With Bethenny podcast, the Real Housewives of New York City alum revealed she dated Curtis "maybe 10 years ago."

"I'm betting on them," Frankel said of Aniston and Curtis' relationship, calling her ex "a nice guy" and admitting she's "happy" for the Friends star.

While reflecting on her past with the former Wall Street trader turned hypnotist, Frankel admitted their lifestyles didn't exactly align.

"I never participated in [his work in the wellness space]. … I don't love all areas of it, and I don't always take all areas of it seriously," she explained. "We talked about it, but we just didn't get that into it."

Even so, Frankel believes Curtis is a great fit for Aniston, who first sparked romance rumors with him in July. Since then, the pair have been spotted vacationing in Mallorca with her friends, and later took a trip to Big Sur before being photographed on multiple dinner dates.

"His earthiness works with her earthy, mellow side," Frankel said, with the Skinnygirl founder noting that sometimes "there are people that would be better suited with other people than with you."

"[Aniston is] an actual, true California girl. And while [Curtis] is not a California guy, he vibes with that wellness talk. It is very Hollywood and very actor. Not a diss, just a fact," she said. "I'm happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love. I do believe it's been difficult."

Frankel doubled down on her approval, adding: "He's a handsome, nice man, and he seems kind. I think this is good. I like it, and I'm happy for her and for him."

She also compared Aniston's past marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, calling Theroux "more intense," while saying Pitt "seemed like a decent match" because he was "more mellow."

Aniston was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Theroux from 2015 to 2018.