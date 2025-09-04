California Urgent Care Staff Fired After 'Dehumanizing' TikTok Mocking Patients Goes Viral

TikTok

The since-deleted video which featured the bodily fluids of patients, sent the internet into an uproar, leading to the firing of the Santa Barbara-based urgent care staff.

Several urgent care staff members in Santa Barbara have been fired after a TikTok video mocking patients inside exam rooms sparked outrage online.

The now-deleted video, filmed at Sansum Clinic, showed employees posing with bodily fluids left behind on the paper covering of exam tables. "Guess the substance," one caption read, according to KTLA.

Another image featured a worker giving a thumbs-up near a stain with the text, "yes!" while another disturbing shot showed an employee bending over a large mark and sticking her tongue out with the caption, "All shapes and sizes."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?" the workers also wrote over one of the images. The video ended with a group of staff gathered around a table stain with the words: "Make sure you leave your healthcare workers sweet gifts like these!"

Sutter Health, which partners with Sansum Clinic, said in a statement: "We are deeply concerned about a disrespectful social media post made on a personal account by a former employee, and we are conducting a full review in line with our policies." The health network confirmed that the individual who posted the video, along with all employees who appeared in it, "have been fired."

Sansum Clinic also addressed the controversy directly on Instagram, writing: "Patient trust and dignity are always our top priority and any behavior that violates those standards is unacceptable."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The disturbing video was initially shared by TikTok user @angieuncut before being deleted, per the Santa Barbara Independent.

Despite that, screen recordings quickly spread to Reddit under the subreddit, r/Santabarbara, where it drew more than 1,000 furious comments.