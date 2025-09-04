Charlie Sheen Makes Public Plea to Two and a Half Men Co-Star Jon Cryer

Getty

"So if you're reading this, Jon, DM me your new number," Sheen asked Cryer through an interview, after seeing what his co-star said of him in the upcoming documentary 'aka Charlie Sheen.'

Charlie Sheen is making a public plea for Jon Cryer to reach out to him.

It's been over a decade since the Two and a Half Men star was fired from the sitcom -- which made him the highest paid actor in television at one point. However, Sheen's drug addiction took control and caused a halt in production in 2011, leading to him being replaced by Ashton Kutcher.

Now, Sheen -- who just turned 60 -- is looking back on that tumultuous time of his life in both a memoir, The Book of Sheen, and a Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen. A number of people participated in the documentary, including his co-star Cryer, who was interviewed on camera.

"The only person I didn't call personally to participate in the doc was Jon," Sheen told People in an interview published Sept. 3. "And the only reason I didn't call him was because I didn't have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him."

During the trailer for the documentary, Cryer is seen saying: "You wanted to like him because he's charming and smart." In another moment, Cryer recalled, "He kept saying, 'No, no, no I'm in the hospital now, but next week I'll be ready for the show.'"

Once Sheen saw what Cryer said about him in the documentary, he attempted to reach out and personally thank Cryer for the contribution.

He added, "When I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, 'Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I'm sorry we didn't connect personally.'"

The actor has not received a response as of yet.

"I'm thinking I wrote to the wrong number," the Three Musketeers star admitted. "It's not like Jon did not respond. He's super responsible like that. So if you're reading this, Jon, DM me your new number!"

Sheen admitted he found it eye-opening hearing how his drug addiction impacted Cryer and the hit show from Cryer's POV.

"It was really cool to hear from his perspective," Sheen said. "He was in the line of fire with all that stupid s--- going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that. I can't debate anything that he said."

The Hot Shots! star said he regrets the breakup with Two and a Half Men.

"I think if I hadn't done what I had, I could be living a different life right now. All my problems wouldn't be what they are. But you just don't know that," he said.

According to Sheen, Cryer linked Sheen's drug addiction back to Sheen's inability to believe in himself.

"He nailed that, and I'm so glad he opened that door, because it gave me a chance to really start thinking about that," Sheen added. "He said, 'He's a guy that doesn't believe he deserves the things he has, or that it was he earned,' and I was like, 'Whoa.'"

He continued: "Suddenly, I felt like I was on a couch in Jon's therapy office, and he was dead on. That's something that I've felt my whole life, because I had no formal training. I had no formal education, I didn't even finish high school. And suddenly I'm working and traveling, I'm a star and all this stuff. It just happened. There was no plan. And there was always the voice of doubt there, telling me it's only a matter of time before this all goes away, so to enjoy this as heartily as you can."

"That was really insightful of Jon, really, and compassionate," he added.

Along with Cryer, Sean Penn, Denise Richards and even Sheen's dealer will appear in the doc.