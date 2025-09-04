New Details Emerge In Case of Man Accused of Fathering Child with 11-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Muskogee Co. Sheriff's Office

As the man and his wife make their first court appearances after their arrests, the DA claims the 11-year-old girl gave birth at home "with absolutely no medical attention whatsoever" -- and EMS had to cut the umbilical cord when she was rushed to the hospital.

The Oklahoma man accused of fathering a child with his 11-year-old stepdaughter, as well as the girl's mother, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday following their arrests.

Dustin Walker, 34, and Cherie Walker, 33, had initially been charged with one felony count each of child neglect after the girl gave birth to a full-term baby on August 16. After the DNA test results came in through the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations -- which allegedly showed Dustin was a 99.9% DNA match for the baby's father -- charges for both were amended, with Dustin arrested and charged with child sexual abuse, according to ABC affiliate KTUL.

He is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing the girl between January 1 and August 16.

Cherie was charged with enabling child sexual abuse. The couple are also now facing six counts of felony child neglect, including failing to provide their daughter with adequate medical care and supervision when she gave birth at home, according to court documents seen by the news outlet.

The other five child neglect counts are related to the couple's other five children, ages 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9, as they were "living in deplorable conditions," per the legal filings. Further, "the victims were found to be living in dog feces and had no clothing on," according to documents.

The pair made a brief court appearance yesterday, where a preliminary court date was set for November 24. They're being held on $100,000 bond.

"It is a tragedy that an 11-year-old child was raped and had to give birth at home with absolutely no medical attention whatsoever," said Janet Hutson, Muskogee Assistant District Attorney told KTUL in a new interview. "We are alleging that the father is the stepdad of the child. We are also alleging neglect. And as I know, you know, these are charges, not convictions at this time."

The DA also told the outlet that the 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance after hemorrhaging, with EMS cutting the umbilical cord.

Hutson also addressed the arrest of 53-year-old Michelle Justus, who was booked last Friday in Muskogee and charged with six counts of child neglect, per 2 News Oklahoma. Her arrest comes after she identified herself as the victim's grandmother in an interview with the same outlet, telling them she's the mother of Cherie Walker and mother-in-law to Cherie's husband, Dustin.

"We are alleging that she, too, was a caretaker of the children and failed to correct certain conditions or report the fact that the child is pregnant," Hutson told KTUL.

The Walkers are being held on $100,000 bond, while Justus is in custody on $75,000 bond. The 11-year-old and her siblings have been removed from the Walkers' home. Further updates will be provided ahead of the preliminary hearing.

Family's Initial Story

Before the DNA test results had come back, the girl's grandmother insisted that no one in the family knew the girl was pregnant. The child's parents also both told authorities they had no idea she was pregnant.

Prior to her arrest, Justus told 2 News Oklahoma, "I just want people to know, we did not know this was happening. None of us. They've made my daughter and my son-in-law a monster. They are not. They love those children. They love them."

She also claimed that the father of the child was a "12-year-old that I used to babysit. She keeps telling everybody that it was him. They got curious. That's all I know."

In regard to the alleged home conditions, Michelle, who purportedly lives with the family, said, "We have animals, and so sometimes there's trash on the floor because the dogs get into the trash. It gets cleaned up. Right now, it's probably a mess because the animals are in there. We try to let them out, but they try to keep it clean."