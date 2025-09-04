Celebrities React to Druski's Controversial Whiteface NASCAR Skit

Instagram

Druski created quite a stir online after he transformed into a white man and went undercover at a NASCAR race for a shocking skit -- and many celebrities are loving it.

In the now-viral video shared to his social media on Tuesday, the comedian revealed a mind-blowing transformation, appearing completely unrecognizable. Druski was covered in body makeup to make him appear Caucasian, along with a red sunburn and American flag tattoos. As shown in the clip, for his persona, Druski also donned overalls, a wig, and a cowboy hat, and could be seen with tailgaters, drinking beer, smoking cigarettes, and singing "Born in the USA," all while using a Southern accent. He also spat at the feet of several Black men he encountered.

"That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN 🇺🇸😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," the 30-year-old captioned his video, which he posted on X and Instagram.

Druski's video blew up online, with fans, social media users, and celebrities alike sharing their thoughts on his controversial transformation.

Several stars took to the comments section of Druski's Instagram video to react, with lots of praise for the makeup artist and team that put together his look.

"Brilliant!" Nick Cannon wrote, while Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden said, "the makeup artist is award winning 😂😂😂"

Comedian and social media star Brittany Broski commented, "This is insane 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Actress Candice Patton also chimed in, "Ngl makeup artist is talented," while The Bad Girls Club alum Tanisha Thomas commented, "Nah who is the MUA because baby they snapped."

Claudia Jordan added, "So damn funny and good at this !!"

Meanwhile, comedian and podcast host Theo Von was among those who reacted on X.

"Wowwww. Anyone do hair and m/u? hit my dms. i feel a jheri curl coming on," he wrote alongside Druski's clip.

Although many celebs praised the look, Druski also received a wave of backlash online from those who found it offensive and problematic. Others, meanwhile, believed it pointed out a double standard in racial comedy. Some social media users also criticized Druski's skit by noting that they think it promotes the negative stereotype of NASCAR fans.

Following the widespread reaction to his whiteface skit, Druski shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the clip, the sketch comic can be seen walking through a kitchen while smoking a cigarette as James Brown's "It's A Man's Man's Man's World."

"AM I CANCELLED ????" he wrote in the caption.

The influencer's fans and celebrity followers took to the comments section to weigh in.

"I could've warned you!!!! LOL 🤣🤣🤣 Great s--t," Nick Cannon commented, while Jamie Foxx shared four flame emojis.