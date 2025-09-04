Jack Osbourne Addresses 'Ridiculous' Rumors Surrounding Dad Ozzy's Death

YouTube/Getty

"No one expected it to happen as quickly as it did, and when it did," Jack said in a new video, in which he got emotional as he opened up about his connection to his father.

Jack Osbourne is speaking out on rumors surrounding his father Ozzy Osbourne's death.

In a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, the reality star addressed speculation and rumors that circulated in the days leading up to the death of Ozzy, who passed away at 76 on July 22. According to the New York Times, his death certificate stated that the Black Sabbath frontman died from a heart attack, and noted that he suffered from coronary artery disease as well as Parkinson's, which he battled for over 20 years.

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, but didn't come out with it publicly until 2020, before essentially retiring from the stage. He reunited with Black Sabbath last month for what was billed as his final performance with the band; it was his first performance with the group in 20 years.

In his video, Jack noted that his father "was having a rough go" before his death, adding, "I think people saw it at the show."

However, despite Ozzy's health battles, Jack said "no one expected it to happen as quickly as it did, and when it did."

"It was not anything that was on our radar," he continued, before noting that there were reports about Ozzy's death prior to his passing.

"Leading up to it, there was all sorts of stuff going around about my dad going to Switzerland, 'He's gonna euthanize himself, and this was all planned.' ... It was not, absolutely not," Jack said. "That is categorically untrue and ridiculous."

The dad of four went on to note that his father was "so happy" about his reunion concert with Black Sabbath.

"He was happy to move into this next phase of his life," Jack added. "He wanted to spend more time in England. He wanted to spend more time with my kids. He wanted to spend more time with just exploring different things as much as he could." (Jack shares daughters Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, 7, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. He's also dad to Maple, 3, whom he shares with his wife Aree Gearheart in 2022.)

Ozzy's family announced his death on July 22 in a statement reading, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

In his YouTube video, Jack detailed the moment he learned the news of his father's death.

"I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock at my house door, at around 3:45 in the morning," he recalled. "Someone who's worked for my family for probably 30 years now was knocking on my door. When I looked through my window and saw it was him, I just knew something bad had happened."

"I was informed that my father had passed," Jack continued, pausing as he appeared to get emotional. "Immediately, I don't know … just pain. Sadness and pain. So many thoughts. You go through this of like, feeling sad and frustrated and angry. … But there was a level of like, 'OK, he's not suffering anymore. He's not struggling,' and that is something.

"I wish he was still here. I wish he was still with us all," he added.

Jack said he had been "back in LA for about a week" when he learned the news, having returned home from his trip to Birmingham for Ozzy's concert. Looking back, The Osbournes star said he's so "grateful" he was able to spend quality time with his father in England before his passing.

"After my dad's show in Birmingham, I stuck around, hung out for a week with the family at the house, my kids," he recalled. "It was a really amazing week. It was really, actually, some really interesting things that allowed that week to happen."

Jack added that he and his family initially were "scheduled" to travel to Portugal following the Black Sabbath concert. However, their plans changed after all of his daughters came down with a stomach bug.

"My kids all got sick. They all had a stomach virus, and it was really gross," he said. "So we canceled the trip and we just hung out at our family house in England for a week. It was awesome. It was sunny."

"My dad was in an amazing mood. He was really happy," Jack continued. "Every day, he was opening up the newspaper and seeing different reviews and different stories from the Back to the Beginning show. It was great. It was a lot of fun."

"I look back on that now and I’m so grateful. I've never been so grateful for my kids to have the stomach flu as I am today," he admitted.

At one point during Jack's emotional video, he opened up about a special quote from actor Keanu Reeves, noting that he shared it when he spoke at Ozzy's funeral.

"There's an interview with Keanu Reeves. He's on some nighttime talk show or whatever. They asked him, 'What do you think happens when you die?' And he goes, 'I don't know what happens when you die, but what I do know is the people that love you miss you the most,'" Jack said, getting visibly emotional.

"I felt that, immensely," he continued. "He wasn't just a father to me. He was my colleague, we worked together in so many capacities. ... There was a period where I was between houses, and I moved back in with him, so he was my housemate in my late 30s, and it was awesome. Me and the kids were living here."

"Just a friend, a text buddy, a joke cracker ... I was so lucky, " Jack said, tearfully. "I had such a great relationship with him, and I'm so grateful, and I think that's been the overwhelming-- the overwhelming feeling has been gratitude, deep gratitude. Just, I'm so grateful that he was my father."

Ozzy was laid to rest on July 30, with a funeral taking place in his hometown of Birmingham, England.