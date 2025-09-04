Ron, Sammi and 'The Note' All Reunite at Jersey Shore Home for First Time Since OG Series

MTV

As they reflect on their rocky past and the infamous "note" -- in which Snooki and JWoww anonymously warned Sammi of Ron's cheating and "grinding with multiple fat women" -- Vinny believes one comment means Sam "loves Ronnie, indirectly."

Here's something Jersey Shore viewers and its stars never thought they'd see: Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reuniting in the home where their toxic romance first began.

But that's exactly what happened on Thursday's new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Though the pair of exes have been able to peacefully coexist recently on the series, tonight's hour marked the first time they've been back at the Shore House -- where they first met and dated -- together since the original seasons of the show.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the series, the gang returned to their old home, bringing "artifacts" with them. Sam proved she had a good sense of humor about her very rocky past with Ron by framing the original copy of the infamous "note," which costars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi anonymously sent Giancola back in the day to warn her that her then-boyfriend was messing around with other women behind her back.

"It's embarrassing, but it's forever part of my life. because of social media and the internet, I gotta see it 24/7," Sam said of the note in a confessional. "And it will forever be a part of Jersey Shore history."

As her costars joked they should sell the letter on eBay, Jenni noted how "crazy" is was Sam and Ron would be back in the house together for the special occasion. Ron, meanwhile, shook his head in lighthearted embarrassment after he saw Sam brought the note back to the home.

"This is a monumental moment right now. The note is sitting in a frame and Ron and Sam are in the same room and we're all able to laugh about it," Vinny Guadagnino said in a confessional, also shocked by the reunion.

"Back in the day, with all the issues between me and Sam, all we did was really fight and cause turmoil for everyone in the house," Ron said in his own confessional, while adding, "It's a relief, I feel like maybe this is the way it should have always been."

Later in the hour, the gang all sat down together for a family dinner inside the Shore House, with each of them giving a little toast before chowing down. During her toast, Sam said, "I love you all" -- something Vinny again commented on. "Sammi's actually saying, 'I love all of you,' and Ronnie's here, that means she's saying she loves Ronnie, indirectly, do the math," he quipped in a confessional.

As the guys and women all got ready for a 15th anniversary party separately toward the end of the episode, the girls said they felt like there had been "a lot of growth" for the whole cast, adding that Sam's issues with Ron likely made her a "stronger person." It's a sentiment with which she agreed, before saying "there's so many differences from Sammi 2009 to the Sammi I am today."

"I feel like there's a lot of growth. There's no comparison with what I'm going through now," she added, referencing the difficulty she had while trying to get pregnant, as the celebration was happening before another embryo transfer

As the boys had their own glam session, Pauly D asked Ron if it was "awkward" being back in the house with Sam. His response: "No. We're actually like acknowledging each other. It was growth, that's good."