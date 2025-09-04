Dad Flees After Killing Wife In Bed, Leaving Body for Their 2 Young Daughters to Find: Police

GoFundMe/Tarrant County

The family they were temporarily staying with was awakened by the couple's daughters, 4 and 6, because their mother "had blood on her" -- only to discover the front door wide open, per authorities, with both the father and their car gone.

A woman in Texas woke up to a nightmare over Labor Day weekend after two young girls came into her room and asked to help them check on their mom.

According to authorities, Josue Bayardo Rodas, 29, and his wife Glenda Aguilera Rubio, 21, came to stay with a friend in Forth Worth for "a few nights" before they were going to "move out of state." Police say that a woman lived in the home with her son and another man who rented a room from her.

On the night of August 27, the young family arrived "after an altercation with family members at their place of residence," per the arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In that incident, Rodas allegedly "pointed a firearm at other family members." Two nights later, Rubio would be dead and Rodas in the wind.

The renter was purportedly hanging out and drinking with Rubio and Rodas that Friday, with the other man telling authorities he turned in around 10 or 11 p.m. The woman who lived in the home said she arrived around midnight and found the couple still drinking. She would wind up going to bed herself around 1:30 a.m., per the affidavit.

The next morning, at approximately 7 a.m., the woman said she was awakened by the couple's daughters, 4 and 6 years old, in her bedroom and asking her "to check on their mom because she had blood on her," according to court documents.

Rubio's bed was in the kitchen, per the documents, where the woman found her "on the bed with blood on her face." She also told police that the front door to her house was open.

When she stepped outside, expecting to find Rubio, she instead found that not only was he nowhere to be found, but neither was the family's car. Police scoured nearby surveillance video and found footage of a similar vehicle driving away at approximately 4 a.m. that morning.

At about 7:15 a.m., the Fort Worth Police Department arrived at the scene and determined the victim had "what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head," according to the police report. She was pronounced dead at 7:29 a.m.

Police were saved the trouble of searching for their suspect, though, as he'd allegedly driven to a gas station and contacted 911, connecting him to the Sweetwater Police Department, about 200 miles from where the shooting took place.

When police responded to his call at around 9 a.m., the man allegedly told them he'd "committed a homicide in Fort Worth."