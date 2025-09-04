Texas Teen Claims She Was 'Falsely Charged' in Connection to Fatal 'Torture' of 8-Year-Old Brother

Harris County Sheriff's Office

The teen was arrested six months after her boyfriend was booked on the same charge after claiming the victim "fell down a lot."

The teen arrested last week in connection to the fatal "torture" of her 8-year-old brother is crying foul. Kara Walker, 17, was arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury on August 27, the same charge her boyfriend Noah Stallings, 18 (17 at the time of the boy's death), was hit with in February. But she says it was all him.

In a new interview with NBC affiliate KPRC, both Walker and her family are placing the blame firmly and totally on Stallings. Neither Walker nor Stallings have been charged with murder.

"I’m being falsely charged. I wouldn't do anything to harm my brother," she said in the interview conducted while she is being held in the Harris County Jail. KPRC described the suspect as "emotional" during their interview, with her telling the outlet she was shocked when police told her she was being arrested. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

"They found a note in my phone that I didn't write and because it was in my phone they're saying that I wrote it," she explained, "and they found text messages about me saying that I had made my brother stand in the corner even though I didn't make him stand in the corner."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office first became involved in the case when they were called to an area hospital on February 10, where they found the victim with "various bodily injuries." He was unresponsive, with authorities saying he remained in critical condition for the next five days until his death.

An autopsy determined that the boy had cracks in his skull, with his death was the result of blunt force trauma. Court documents reportedly claim he was "abused and tortured over several days" and that "the injuries that resulted from abuse caused the [child's] death."

The victim's parents, Christian and Cecil Walker, said they only found out their son was injured when they got a call from the hospital, per KPRC, calling it "a nightmare that we can't wake up from."

"His injuries were consistent with abuse," the Sheriff added when announcing Stallings' arrest earlier this year. Initially, Sheriff's office investigators told KHOU 11 News that Stallings told them the 8-year-old boy "fell down a lot." Stallings is currently out on a $1 million bond, per People.

"They just compared it to a car accident. 70 to 80 mile an hour car crash with an unrestrained victim," Cecil told KPRC this week, but both parents are insistent their daughter could not have done this. Christian explained that at 5'2" and just 100 pounds, there's no way she'd be physically capable of inflicting this kind of pain and suffering.

According to court documents, though, authorities are alleging that both Walker and Stallings struck the victim with a blunt object or against a blunt object. They further allege that the abuse occurred over several consecutive days.

While they're hoping that their daughter is exonerated, the Walkers told the news outlet that they hope Stallings' charges are upgraded from injury to child to murder. The Harris County District Attorney's office noted that the punishment range for both charges is the same.

The parents described their son as a "little man" with a huge heart, per KPRC, sharing that "he would give you anything." That spirit of giving continued after his death, too, with the couple revealing that his organs were donated, saving five different children.

Walker said her little brother was "an amazing little kid" who should still be alive and deserved better. She also claims that Stallings was physically abusive toward her in the past, though she'd never reported it to police.