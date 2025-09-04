Miranda Kerr Gives Insight Into Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Dynamic After Split

Getty

The supermodel weighed in on her relationship with both Perry and her ex, following the singer's split from Bloom over the summer.

Miranda Kerr is setting the record straight on how Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are doing after ending their engagement earlier this summer.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie-O Show on Wednesday, the 42-year-old supermodel revealed she just reunited with her ex-husband and his former fiancée while celebrating their daughter Daisy's birthday.

"I actually just saw them both," Kerr shared. "I was with them on the weekend. We have a photo. It was very sweet. Katy and I were talking to Orlando, and they were like, 'Oh let’s get a photo.' And it was kinda funny. Katy sent me the photo of Orlando and like his two exes on the side, Me and Katy."

Kerr laughed as she recalled the sweet moment, adding, "We all had such a big smile on our faces. You know we're one big happy family."

The KORA Organics founder, who shares 14-year-old son Flynn with Orlando and is now married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, explained that keeping things amicable has always been a priority.

"Honestly especially when you have children it shouldn't be any other way," she said. "It needs to be harmonious."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And she has nothing but love for Katy, adding: "She's amazing. "I love her. And him obviously."

As for rumors linking the "Firework" singer to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Kerr stayed tight-lipped.

"Got to let Katy speak for herself on that one," she said, confirming only that "he was not there" at Daisy's birthday celebration.

Kerr's support for Katy is nothing new, with the mom and model even cheering her on just weeks after the split.

In July, she shared footage of the pop star performing "California Gurls" during her Lifetimes Tour, proving their bond remains solid.