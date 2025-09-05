Charlie Sheen Opens Up About Rift with 21-Year-Old Daughter Sami Sheen

Getty/Instagram

While reflecting on his life in the spotlight, Sheen opened up about his relationship with his daughter -- whom he shares with Denise Richards -- and where their relationship stands now.

Charlie Sheen isn't giving up on his bond with daughter Sami Sheen.

The 60-year-old actor appeared on Good Morning America Friday ahead of the release of his new Netflix doc, aka Charlie Sheen, and memoir, The Book of Sheen, where he admitted he's not entirely sure what went wrong between him and his 21-year-old daughter.

"As long as everybody is still in the game, there's always a shot for a better tomorrow. I don’t really know what I did, that’s the problem," Sheen explained. "I don't know what I’m supposed to apologize for. But I have absolute faith that this is not a forever thing. Her and I will work it out."

Sheen, who shares Sami and daughter Lola, 20, with ex-wife Denise Richards, stressed that his connection with Sami is "too valuable" to throw away.

"We have relationships. We have legitimate ones," he said of his kids, who also include daughter Cassandra, 40, with ex Paula Profit, and twin sons Bob and Max, 16, with ex-wife Brooke Mueller. "They really have nothing to do with anything that I do for a living."

Fans got an up-close look at Sheen and Sami's strained dynamic earlier this year when Denise Richards and Her Wild Things aired on Bravo.

"So your dad wants to go to lunch," Richards told daughter Lola in an April episode. "Sami's not gonna go because she doesn't want to. Your dad wants to see you."

In a confessional, Sami confirmed, "I would rather do literally anything else than go to lunch with my father."

Reflecting on her childhood during the show, Sami explained: "It goes in very big chunks with him, I think. For the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad and then we were OK for a couple of years. Now, it's just, like, OK."

The OnlyFans model also shared more about her father-daughter history during a March episode of Gia Giudice's Casual Chaos podcast.

"My whole childhood, I want to say like the first 13 years, my dad was very in and out of my life," Sami revealed. "It was the worst if we had an event and he said he was going to show up and then we wouldn't hear from him or he would show up, like, 10 hours late. So we kind of just stopped asking him to come to stuff."