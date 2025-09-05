Charlie Sheen Reveals Past Sexual Encounters with Men, Claims He Kept It Secret Due to 'Extortion'

Getty

In his upcoming documentary, 'aka Charlie Sheen,' the actor said it feels "f--king liberating' to now open up about having sex with men.

Charlie Sheen is getting candid about his past sexual experiences with men for the first time.

In his People cover story, his upcoming book, The Book of Sheen, and Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, the actor detailed his sexual encounters with men, saying it feels "f--king liberating" to open up about his past experiences with the same sex after years of keeping it hidden.

"I'm not going to run from my past, or let it own me," Sheen told People.

Per the outlet, in both his memoir and documentary, Sheen, 60, described seeking out sex with men for the first time following his previous experiences with men as "flipp[ing] the menu over."

In the Netflix documentary, which will be released on September 10, Sheen shared how it felt to now speak out about his sexual encounters with men.

"Liberating. It's f--king liberating... [to] just talk about stuff. It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f--king piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he said in the doc, per People.

The Two and a Half Men alum said he started having sex with men amid his drug addiction.

"That's what started it," he told the outlet. "That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it -- 'Where did that come from?... Why did that happen? -- and then just finally being like, 'So what?' So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f--king fun, and life goes on."

During an interview with Michael Strahan that aired on Good Morning America on Friday, Sheen admitted he became addicted to sex during that time, claiming he chose to keep his encounters with men a secret because he was being extorted.

"It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion," he said. "And so at the time, I was just like, 'Alright, let's just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away.'"

As he continued to pay to keep his sexual encounters with men from leaking, the Wall Street star said it felt like being "held hostage."

"That's a bad feeling," Sheen told Strahan.

The father of five went on to reveal why he decided to reveal his experiences with men now.

"I just need to be free of that ... and then see how the world feels if people know that stuff," Sheen explained. "Because I've written a story all these years about, 'Oh jeez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I'd be dealt with, how I'd be treated, how they'd feel.'"

Also in his book and documentary, Sheen opened up about his contracting HIV during his drug-fueled years, and before publicly revealing his diagnosis in 2015. "I do know for a fact that I never passed it on," he told People.

Sheen has been married three times -- all to women. He was married to Donna Peele from 1995 to 1996, before tying the knot with Denise Richards in 2002, before calling it quits in 2005. Their divorce was finalized in 2006. He went on to marry Brooke Mueller in 2008. The pair divorced in 2011.

Sheen is also a dad to five children. Sheen shares Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex-wife Richards. From his marriage to Mueller, Charlie is dad to 16-year-old twins Max and Bob. His firstborn child is Cassandra Estevez, 41, whom he welcomed with his high school girlfriend.