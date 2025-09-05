Bringing Up Bates' Erin Bates Suffers 'Severe Seizure' Amid Hospitalization Following Labor

Instagram

The mother-of-seven has been in ICU following the birth of her seventh baby, Henry, following a "more intense" birth than the previous ones.

Erin Bates Paine's health battle is ongoing.

The star of UPtv's Bringing Up Bates and mother-of-seven has been hospitalized for complications stemming from the birth of her newborn baby boy. On September 3, she suffered a "lengthy and severe seizure," according to her husband Chad Paine.

"Up to this point, Erin's infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears," he wrote on Instagram Sept. 4.

"She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious," he continued.

"As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I've ever faced -- to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering. I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can't even imagine life without my best friend," he said.

It comes after Chad previously shared with their followers that Erin was admitted to the ICU shortly after a "long and emotional labor" to welcome their youngest child Henry, just last week.

The pair also share kids Carson, 10, Brooklyn, 8, Everly, 7, Holland, 5, Finley, 3, William, 22 months. Chad added that the "hours have been long and heavy" while his wife has been in this state.

"I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine," he added to his latest Instagram. "We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown."

In an Instagram from September 1, Chad noted this "labor was longer and more intense than previous births."