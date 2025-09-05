Fede Álvarez Not Directing Alien: Romulus Sequel (Exclusive)

Getty/Everett Collection

The director tells TooFab the script for a followup is written -- while he and Ridley Scott are currently searching for a director who "really wants to go for the jugular."

An Alien: Romulus sequel is incoming ... but Fede Álvarez won't be directing this time around.

While talking to TooFab on the red carpet at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood on Thursday night, the director confirmed he won't be behind the camera for the next film, after directing the 2024 hit.

"We just finished the script, actually, for a sequel for Romulus. But I'm gonna pass the torch on this one as director," he revealed. "I'm going to produce it, with Ridley Scott, we're gonna produce it together and we're right now trying to find a new filmmaker to come in."

"I think that's usually what has happened, except for Ridley, filmmakers come, you make one and you pass the baton to the next one," he continued. "But we wrote the story because we really love what we started with Romulus and we want to continue the story. We love the story and now we just want to find a director that really wants to go for the jugular."

While Álvarez was mum on details, President of Production at 20th Century Studios, Steve Asbel, previously said he believed fans will want to see what happened to survivors Rain and Andy, who were played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonson, respectively. "We know there's going to be aliens. We know there's going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is," he told THR last October.

The Alien franchise recently moved over to TV with FX's Alien: Earth, which Álvarez said he hasn't yet watched -- while adding he's heard "good things" so far.

As for his plans now that he's passing the torch on the sci-fi franchise? "I want to work on a personal project that me and my co-writer, we've been keeping on the back burner for a while and we feel it's the right time to go and work on an original," he told TooFab -- before adding, "But I can't tell you anything about it."

He's also planning to outdo himself for Halloween this year, after going all out in 2024.