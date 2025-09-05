Orlando Bloom Reveals Where He Stands With Katy Perry After Split

Getty

Orlando Bloom is opening up about where things stand with his ex, Katy Perry.

The actor and the singer went their separate ways in July, after almost a decade together and welcoming their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020, following their engagement in 2019.

"There's been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time. How are you doing?" Melvin asked Bloom during his Today interview on Friday.

The Cut star insisted he was feeling "great."

"I'm great, man. I'm so grateful," Bloom began telling Melvin.

"We have the most beautiful daughter," Bloom said. "You know, when you leave everything on the field, like I did in this movie, I feel grateful for all of it. And we're great."

Bloom added: "We're going to be great. It's nothing but love."

"I actually just saw them both," Kerr told Australian radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O on the Kyle & Jackie O Show on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

"I was with them on the weekend. We have a photo. It was very sweet. Katy and I were talking to Orlando, and they were like, 'Oh let’s get a photo.' And it was kinda funny. Katy sent me the photo of Orlando and like his two exes on the side, Me and Katy."

"We're one big, happy family," Kerr continued. "Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously," she added.

Kerr and Bloom are also in a co-parenting relationship since their divorce. They share 14-year-old son Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland,

The radio hosts asked if the split was amicable. Kerr noted how important it is to keep a split "harmonious" when children are involved.

"If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself," she added.

Perry and Bloom released a joint statement to Us Weekly on July 3 addressing the split.

The statement read: "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting."