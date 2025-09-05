Sheinelle Jones Returns to Today Show, Breaks Down Over Husband Uche Ojeh's Death

Today

The candid and emotional interview marks Jones' first -- as well as her return to the morning news show -- after announcing the her husband's death in May.

Sheinelle Jones made an emotional return to the TODAY show on Friday morning, opening up for the first time about the devastating death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, from brain cancer.

Jones sat down with Savannah Guthrie in a pre-taped interview, where she candidly shared the raw reality of what life has looked like since losing Ojeh earlier this year.

"It sucks," she admitted bluntly, fighting back tears. "It's day to day. I'm proud of myself for how I’ve coped so far. I'm proud of my kids for how they've been able to try to pull through."

The longtime anchor described her grief as leaving her "heart shattered into a million pieces," but revealed that she's discovered unexpected light amid the heartbreak.

"I call it a beautiful nightmare," she explained. "It's the worst thing that's ever happened to me, but at the same time, I've seen so much beauty in the way people have shown up for me and my children."

Jones and Ojeh married in 2007, shared three children together, Kayin, Clara, and Uche Jr.

On TODAY, she stressed that her kids have been her driving force.

"There are times where if I could just stay in bed … it would be amazing," she confessed. "But I can't do that because I have three little beings who are watching me."

The anchor also admitted she had prepared herself emotionally before walking back onto the TODAY stage.

"I did all my cries yesterday so that today I could just be fully present and try to receive the love and not be a ball of tears here," Jones said. "I tried to fortify myself, and I'll cry later."

During the segment, Guthrie embraced Jones, who has been with NBC since 2014, telling her, "We've missed you. And we are so proud of the way you've carried yourself through this."

Jones went on to reflect on the whirlwind of emotions she has felt in the past few months. She described it as a constant balance between sorrow and gratitude, saying she's had to learn to welcome both.

"I've seen beauty in the nightmare," she reiterated. "The meals, the letters, the prayers -- I don't think my kids will ever forget how people wrapped their arms around us."

Even as she broke down at moments, Jones emphasized that she is still standing, and finding strength in her role as both mother and broadcaster. Returning to her TODAY family, she said, felt like taking an important step forward.