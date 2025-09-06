Jonathan Bailey Reveals He's Taking a Break From Acting, Shares Plans For Hiatus

Getty

Jonathan Bailey is taking a break from acting -- but fans don't need to fret, it won't be for long!

While speaking with British GQ, the Wicked star shared that he plans to briefly step back from his acting career next year, revealing that he's going to focus on his charity,

"I've been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing. But with everything happening in the world right now, I'm going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund," Bailey, 37, said.

"Over the next few months, I'll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places," he added.

The Shameless Fund -- which Bailey launched last year -- raises funds for non-profits and organizations that benefit the LGBTQ+ community through brand collaborations, including celebrity partnerships and fashion brands.

The charity's latest collaboration is a partnership with celebrity-loved London eyebrand brand, Cubitts.

"There's this statistic: out of every £100 raised in the UK, only 1p goes to the LGBTQ+ community. You really have to dig to find solutions, and I genuinely think The Shameless Fund is exactly that. That's why this collaboration with Cubitts has been so amazing. Not only is it fun and creative, it can also make a real difference.”

Bailey has become a big name in Hollywood over the last few years, taking over the small and big screen, as well as the stage.

The British actor was launched into international superstardom with his role in Netflix's Bridgerton, in which he stars as the eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton. Bailey led Season 2 of the Regency drama opposite Simone Ashley, and reprised his role in Season 3, and will return in the upcoming fourth season.

Bailey received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Timothy "Tim" Laughlin in the 2023 Showtime political thriller, Fellow Travelers, winning the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries, and also receiving an Emmy nomination.

He gained further recognition for his role as Fiyero in 2024's Wicked, with Bailey reprising his role in Wicked: For Good. Bailey also portrayed the lead role in Richard II in the play of the same name earlier this year.

Bailey also starred as Dr. Henry Loomis in the 2025 film, Jurassic World Rebirth. For the role of the palentologist, Bailey donned a pair of eyeglasses -- which would go on to become viral and known as the "slutty little glasses" -- choosing a pair of, you guessed it, Cubitts frames. The Shameless Fund's collab with the eyewear brand includes a pair of frames called the Loomis, named after Bailey's Jurassic World character.

To promote the collab, Bailey recruited his Wicked castmates, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, for an epic announcement, which tied in the "slutty little glasses" theme.

During his interview with British GQ, Bailey revealed he's long been a lover of glasses -- despite not needing them to see.

"I do have 20/20 vision, but I've always had a thing for glasses," he told the outlet with a laugh. "And you know what? I was so desperate to have them that I faked an NHS eye test when I was younger. I know, terrible. I'm pretty sure my parents didn't believe me, but it was probably my finest performance. I ended up getting a pair of Deirdre Barlows, which I thought were cool even then. I don't know where they are right now -- maybe they're in a cardboard box somewhere."