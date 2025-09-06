9 Stars Who Revealed Their Massive OnlyFans Pay Days

Getty

From Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans to Bella Thorne, these stars got transparent about their lucrative adult content creation careers.

It’s no secret that OnlyFans can be quite a lucrative venture -- and a few celebrities know that firsthand. With an increasing number of famous faces joining the platform, it’s rumored that these stars are earning major paydays for their risque content, with some reportedly making millions in just a few days. A handful of celebrities have actually dished on exactly how much they’ve made…and the seven-figure numbers are shocking.

Find out what these stars said about their OnlyFans income…

Jenelle Evans

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has been on OnlyFans for years and recently revealed just how much she’s made on the platform. During a livestream alongside her friend Tori Rhyne, she dropped her exact earnings -- and then gave a shoutout to her ex David Eason.

“$1,511,578,” Tori read off of Jenelle’s phone before adding, “David, you f--king fumbled the bag, bro. You’re a millionaire.”

Lil Tay

Former child rapper and influencer Lil Tay created an OnlyFans account the moment she turned 18 -- and has been raking in a major profit ever since. While she says she was disowned by her family because of her decision, she doesn’t mind. In fact, Lil Tay claims to have set a new record by earning $1 million in her first three hours on the platform. She shared a photo to her Instagram with an alleged screenshot of her initial earnings, which showed a total of $1,024,298.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne brought in a ton of cash when she first joined OnlyFans. At the time, Billboard confirmed that Bella had become the first person to ever earn $1 million in just 24 hours on the platform. While it ended up being a massive payday, it caused controversy in the OF community as Bella was charging $200 for a set of nude photos that weren’t as stripped down as advertised. Shortly after, the platform set a $100 limit on individual items, and many users attributed it to Bella’s presence on the app. OnlyFans later said that the price cap had long been in the works.

Blac Chyna

Although Blac Chyna is no longer on OnlyFans, during her time on the app, rumors swirled about how much money she was making. At one point, fans believed she had made upwards of $200 million -- but after taking a step back from the platform, she confirmed it was a number closer to $2 million over a two-year span.

“The actual number was close to $2 million,” she told Forbes. “Within a two-year span. So I opened it in 2020, so right when the pandemic had hit. I had opened it because I was like ‘Oh my gosh, what’s about to happen?’ I had just recently did a TV show called Only Cams where I produced it and filmed on it just a little bit. So it kind of gave me the leeway to kind of doing it, because it was something that I didn’t want to do at first. But at the time, I had so many lawsuits and so many things that I was dealing with, I’m like, I gotta figure out how I can continue to have my house, take care of my kids, do everything I need to do.”

Lily Allen

Lily Allen started an OnlyFans account in 2024, where she planned to sell photos of her feet. While she hasn’t dropped the exact amount of money she’s made from the platform, Lily recently gave an idea of just how lucrative it had been for her. Lily explained that it’s been an extremely successful venture, and she actually makes more money from her feet pics than she does from people streaming her music.

“imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. don’t hate the player, hate the game,” Lily wrote on X.

Bhad Bhabie

Bad Bhabie has made an incredibly successful career for herself on OnlyFans, joining the platform shortly after she turned 18. The influencer and rapper recently shared just how much she’s made since then -- and how she’s spent the astounding amount of money.

“When we first started, I made a million dollars in six hours. And by the end of day it was like $4 million,” she shared during an appearance on DDG’s Twitch stream. “Now, overall, the net on it is like $75 million…I got properties, cars, all that type of s--t.”

Tana Mongeau

Since joining OnlyFans, Tana Mongeau has brought in millions. While she’s never shared how much she’s made through the years, she did reveal that she once made $3 million in just one month. In a post on Instagram, Tana shared a photo of a trophy presented to her by her OnlyFans management company, Unruly, which read “Congratulations top earner” with $3,000,000 written below it.

“‘Why do u do only fans?’ good month,” Tana captioned the image.

Farrah Abraham

Over a decade ago, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham had a bad experience in the porn industry and now, years later, decided to reclaim her power by joining OnlyFans. Since then, Farrah says she makes “millions of dollars a year” from stripping down.

“I don’t explore anything. I think in life, when you do so well, things are naturally attracted to you. It’s in your natural alignment,” Farrah shared on Kailyn Lowry’s Barely Famous podcast.

Ashley Marti

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Ashley Marti has found success on OnlyFans -- and says she makes more money there than she ever did on reality TV. According to DailyMail, with thousands of subscribers, she’s bringing in at least $51,000 a month.