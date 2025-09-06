Is Taylor Swift Attending the 2025 MTV VMAs?

Getty

The singer is tied with Beyoncé for the most VMA wins of all time, and both superstars have the possibility to break the record as they are both nominated for Artist of the Year at the 2025 VMAs.

According to multiple outlets, including E! News and People, the 35-year-old superstar has chosen to skip this year's annual ceremony, which will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday.

It will mark the first time Swift hasn't attended the VMAs since 2021. While the singer has reportedly decided not to attend the show, she is nominated for the award for Artist of the Year alongside Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and Morgan Wallen.

If either Taylor or Beyoncé takes home the award, they will break their own record for most VMA wins of all time, as they are both currently tied with 30 wins. (Like Swift, Beyoncé is only nominated for Artist of the Year.) At the 2024 VMAs, Taylor became the most awarded solo artist in history after winning seven trophies, including Artist of the Year and Best Pop Artist, along with Video of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Best Collaboration for "Fornight" from her album, "The Tortured Poet's Department."

While accepting the award for Video of the Year, Swift gave a sweet shoutout to her then-boyfriend, now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.

As fans cheered her name like wild, Swift said she had the most "wonderful experience" directing "Fornight," thanking cameo stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, as well as the rest of the crew.

She added the video was "the most fun" to film, thanking Kelce for keeping her laughing on set by woo-hooing off-camera.

"Everything this man touches turns to happiness and magic," she added of the NFL star, saying, "I'll always remember that."

The reason why Swift is reportedly going to be a no-show at the 2025 VMAs is unknown. However, the news comes as Taylor gets ready to drop her highly-anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will be released on October 3.