Ricky Martin Dedicates First Ever Latin Icon Award to His Kids at VMAs

Getty

After a high-octane performance of his hits, Ricky Martin was given the inaugural award by longtime friend Jessica Simpson — who made her return to the VMAs after 19 years.

Ricky Martin is the proud recipient of the Latin Icon Award.

During the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Martin was honored with the show's inaugural Icon Award after singing a medley of his greatest hits including "Livin' La Vida Loca," "Shake Your Bon-Bon," "Maria" and "The Cup of Life."

Following the show-stopping performance which was met with roaring applause from the audience, Martin was presented the award by Jessica Simpson who reflected on their longtime friendship, which started with Martin asking Simpson to open for him on the 'Livin' La Vida Loca tour. It was her first VMA appearance in 19 years, since 2006.

"This moment has come full circle. I am so honored to present the first Latin Icon Award to Ricky Martin," Simpson said after gushing over the Grammy-winner.

The award is a first for the VMAs, making Martin it's first winner, a notable fact that was not lost on Martin, who delivered an impassioned speech who saw him take a look back at his career, as he dedicated the trophy to his sons, whom he shares with ex, Jwan Yosef.

Ricky Martin accepts the MTV Latin Icon Award at tonight’s MTV #vmas pic.twitter.com/bu5lYqExey @THR

"Thank you so much for your love. I don't know where to start. This is very simple. This is for you all. Thank you so much for your applause. I'm addicted to your applause. It's you, not only here in America, but all over the world," Martin told the screaming crowd. "It's been 40 years. I started as a baby, working, and we're still here. We just want to unite countries. We just want to break boundaries. And we just want to keep music alive."

He continued, "I want to dedicate this award to my kids. Everything I do, I do it with you in my mind and you in my heart. And of course, the people who I work with... It's been many years working together. Let's keep doing more music please. God bless you all... Without you, what would I do? And that's it. I love you."

While Martin wasn't up for any other awards this year, the Latin Icon honor wasn't his first win at the VMAs, with Martin previously taking home 5 trophies in 1999 for for his smash hit, "Livin' La Vida Loca," including Best Pop Video, Best Dance Video, International Viewer's Choice Award – Latin America (North) and International Viewer's Choice Award – Latin America (South), as well taking home the International Viewer's Choice Award in Russia, cementing Martin's status as a trailblazer in Latin pop music.