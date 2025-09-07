Jack Osbourne and His Four Daughters Kick Off Ozzy Osbourne Tribute at 2025 MTV VMAs

MTV/Getty

Ozzy's grandchildren and his son Jack, kicked off the tribute for the 'Prince of Darkness' with a message about the icon and how "happy" he would be with the tribute.

The late Black Sabbath legend -- who died at 76 on July 22 following a cardiac arrest and complications from Parkinson's disease -- was celebrated with a star-studded tribute performance featuring Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt.

Before the performance, Jack Osbourne -- along with his four daughters, Ozzy's grandchildren -- sent a video message to the ceremony held in New York, sharing how he knew "it would make him [Ozzy] incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy."

"We love you Dad," Jack ended the message, before his kids yelled out Ozzy's catchphrase in unison, "In the words of our Papa, 'lets go crazy!'"

The tribute then led into flashback of moments from Ozzy's career, including a touching quote from the late musician reading, "After it's all said and done, I wouldn't change a thing."

Yungblud kicked off the performance with some of Ozzy and Black Sabbath's biggest hits to pay tribute to the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

He started in the crowd with Ozzy's "Crazy Train," topless with leather pants and his signature dark makeup. The 28-year-old English star continued the tribute into Black Sabbath's "Changes."

Steven Tyler then came out to perform Ozzy's 1991 classic, "Mama, I'm Coming Home" with Joe Perry in front of a crucifix, as the whole arena's lighting turned purple.

The icons were then joined by Yungblud at the end of the song, finishing off the tribute with their arms wrapped around each other. The audience continued to jump and rock out with their arms in the air for 'The Prince of Darkness.'

Steven began to get emotional as he wiped his eye and yelled out: "Ozzy forever man!"

The Aerosmith rockers and Yungblud were shoe-ins to pay tribute to Osbourne after showing their support at Black Sabbath's final show in July at Villa Park in Birmingham, with Ozzy even gifting Yungblud a custom necklace before the performance. Bettencourt, meanwhile, performed with Ozzy that night, in what would be his final time on stage.

In addition to Ozzy's tribute, the the VMAs boasted a stacked lineup, with Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, Alex Warren, J Balvin with DJ Snake, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Conan Gray, and Tate McRae all taking the stage. Special honors also went to Mariah Carey, Ricky Martin, and Busta Rhymes.